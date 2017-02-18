Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane pays tribute to his team for grinding out three points in Saturday's 2-0 win over Espanyol at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has said that his team had to 'dig deep' in order to overcome Espanyol in Saturday afternoon's La Liga clash at the Bernabeu.

Espanyol frustrated Los Blancos for long spells of the contest, but a goal in either half from Alvaro Morata and Gareth Bale ensured that the league leaders collected another three points.

Real Madrid are now three points clear of second-place Sevilla at the top of La Liga, while they have two games in hand over the Europa League winners.

"It was difficult to get both goals. We attacked for the whole game but we didn't get the second goal to give us some breathing space [until late on]. We were patient in the game and that is what is important. I like to mix patience with a touch of speed," Zidane told reporters.

Real Madrid will play one of their two games in hand away to Valencia on Wednesday night.