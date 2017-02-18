Feb 18, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
2-0
Espanyol
Morata (33'), Bale (83')
Kovacic (41'), Isco (48'), Casemiro (82')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Moreno (28'), Fuego (53'), Diop (68'), Martin (80')

Zinedine Zidane: 'Espanyol tough nut to crack'

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane pays tribute to his team for grinding out three points in Saturday's 2-0 win over Espanyol at the Bernabeu.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has said that his team had to 'dig deep' in order to overcome Espanyol in Saturday afternoon's La Liga clash at the Bernabeu.

Espanyol frustrated Los Blancos for long spells of the contest, but a goal in either half from Alvaro Morata and Gareth Bale ensured that the league leaders collected another three points.

Real Madrid are now three points clear of second-place Sevilla at the top of La Liga, while they have two games in hand over the Europa League winners.

"It was difficult to get both goals. We attacked for the whole game but we didn't get the second goal to give us some breathing space [until late on]. We were patient in the game and that is what is important. I like to mix patience with a touch of speed," Zidane told reporters.

Real Madrid will play one of their two games in hand away to Valencia on Wednesday night.

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Isco coy on Real Madrid future
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Alvaro Morata, Gareth Bale, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Zinedine Zidane has no Cristiano Ronaldo concerns
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger shows off his Winter 2016 look during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
Barcelona, Real Madrid interested in Arsene Wenger?
Carvajal: 'Pressure now on Barcelona'Zidane: 'Espanyol tough nut to crack'Isco coy on Real Madrid futureRonaldo to star in Syrian refugee TV dramaZidane hails "special" Gareth Bale
Result: Bale caps Real Madrid return with a goalRamos out, Bale on bench for Real MadridScholes urges United to target Toni KroosBale in line for Real Madrid returnBilic: 'Luka Modric my dream signing'
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid21164156183852
2Sevilla23154446281849
3Barcelona22146261184348
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2313283632441
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Espanyol238873031-132
10Celta Vigo219393336-330
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas227783133-228
13Real Betis2266102235-1324
14Malaga225892936-723
15Valencia2265113140-923
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2246121537-2218
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand