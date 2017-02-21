New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City to let Joe Hart join top-six rival in summer?

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Manchester City will reportedly let Joe Hart join a top six Premier League club in the summer.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10:32 UK

Manchester City are reportedly willing to allow Joe Hart to join another club in the top six of the Premier League when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.

The England number one is currently on loan at Serie A side Torino and is widely expected to depart City for good in the summer.

Pep Guardiola made it clear that Hart would not be his first choice when the Spaniard arrived at the Etihad Stadium as Manuel Pellegrini's successor last year, and Claudio Bravo was swiftly brought in from Barcelona as a replacement.

According to The Times, City will not stand in Hart's way if he opts to join another Premier League club, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal being touted as potential destinations.

It is believed that Torino are interested in sealing a £15m permanent deal for Hart, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at City.

Italy's Andrea Belotti in action for his side during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
