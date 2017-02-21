Manchester City will reportedly let Joe Hart join a top six Premier League club in the summer.

The England number one is currently on loan at Serie A side Torino and is widely expected to depart City for good in the summer.

Pep Guardiola made it clear that Hart would not be his first choice when the Spaniard arrived at the Etihad Stadium as Manuel Pellegrini's successor last year, and Claudio Bravo was swiftly brought in from Barcelona as a replacement.

According to The Times, City will not stand in Hart's way if he opts to join another Premier League club, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal being touted as potential destinations.

It is believed that Torino are interested in sealing a £15m permanent deal for Hart, who has two-and-a-half years left on his contract at City.