New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Callum Styles signs first professional contract with Bury

General view of Bury Football Club stadium Gigg Lane during a photoshoot held in Bury on January 24, 2001
© Getty Images
Callum Styles, the first 2000s-born player to feature in the Football League, signs his first professional contract at League One side Bury.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 20:22 UK

Teenage striker Callum Styles has signed his first professional contract with League One side Bury.

The 16-year-old made history in May 2016 when he became the first player born in the 21st century to feature in a Football League fixture.

Styles, born in March 2000, arrived at Gigg Lane in March 2016 after being released by Burnley and made his debut from the bench in a 3-2 victory over Southend United in the final game of last season.

"He is an unbelievable talent and a very special player," new Shakers manager Lee Clark told the club website. "I saw him when he came on to the pitch at Chesterfield [on Saturday], and he was awesome."

Styles's new deal at Bury will run until the summer of 2019.

Blackpool manager Lee Clark looks dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford at Vicarage Road on January 24, 2015
Read Next:
Lee Clark leaves Killie to take over at Bury
>
View our homepages for Callum Styles, Lee Clark, Football
Your Comments
More Bury News
General view of Bury Football Club stadium Gigg Lane during a photoshoot held in Bury on January 24, 2001
Callum Styles signs first professional contract with Bury
 Blackpool manager Lee Clark looks dejected during the Sky Bet Championship match against Watford at Vicarage Road on January 24, 2015
Lee Clark leaves Kilmarnock to take reins at Bury
 General view of Bury Football Club stadium Gigg Lane during a photoshoot held in Bury on January 24, 2001
Bury confirm loan signing of Sunderland defender Tom Beadling
Tom Soares signs permanent Wimbledon dealAston Villa confirm Jacob Bedeau signingPennant signs for League One clubBolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedBury youngster 'confirms' move to Liverpool
Flitcroft wins League One monthly gongLeague One MOTM nominees announcedMan City youngster joins Bury on loanLiverpool draw Burton Albion in EFL CupEFL Cup roundup: Villa slip up at Luton
> Bury Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd33198659352465
2Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe32179658332560
3Bolton WanderersBolton31177744251958
4Fleetwood Town331610747321558
5Southend UnitedSouthend331411850401053
6Bradford CityBradford331216542311152
7Millwall3214994740751
8Rochdale31146114440448
9Peterborough UnitedPeterborough33138124644247
10Oxford UnitedOxford Utd31137113833546
11Bristol Rovers331210115052-246
12Walsall33111394143-246
13Charlton AthleticCharlton3291584034642
14AFC Wimbledon32913104343040
15Northampton TownNorthampton33117155054-440
16MK Dons32109134040039
17Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury33108153445-1138
18Gillingham33812134252-1036
19Oldham AthleticOldham33811142133-1235
20Bury3397175061-1134
21Port Vale31810133349-1634
22Swindon TownSwindon3379172947-1830
23Chesterfield3377193152-2128
24Coventry CityCoventry32510172849-2125
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand