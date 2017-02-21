Callum Styles, the first 2000s-born player to feature in the Football League, signs his first professional contract at League One side Bury.

Teenage striker Callum Styles has signed his first professional contract with League One side Bury.

The 16-year-old made history in May 2016 when he became the first player born in the 21st century to feature in a Football League fixture.

Styles, born in March 2000, arrived at Gigg Lane in March 2016 after being released by Burnley and made his debut from the bench in a 3-2 victory over Southend United in the final game of last season.

"He is an unbelievable talent and a very special player," new Shakers manager Lee Clark told the club website. "I saw him when he came on to the pitch at Chesterfield [on Saturday], and he was awesome."

Styles's new deal at Bury will run until the summer of 2019.