Report: West Ham United interested in Saint-Etienne's Kevin Malcuit

Nice's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michel Seri (L) vies with Saint-Etienne's French defender Kevin Malcuit during the French L1 football match between Saint-Etienne (ASSE) and Nice (OGCN) at Geoffroy Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, central France, on Septe
West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Saint-Etienne utility man Kevin Malcuit this summer after two bids for the 25-year-old were turned down in January.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 19:50 UK

West Ham United have reignited their interest in Saint-Etienne utility man Kevin Malcuit, according to reports.

The versatile 25-year-old can play at right-back, wing-back or in midfield, and is said to have been the subject of two Hammers bids in January.

According to The Sun, both offers were rejected by the French club but West Ham boss Slaven Bilic remains confident that an agreement can be reached in the summer.

The report suggests that the January bids of £7m and £8.5m were deemed too low by Malcuit's club, but that they would be prepared to do business at around £10m.

Saint-Etienne signed Malcuit, who is eligible to play for three nations but remains uncapped, from lower-league French outfit Chamois Niortais in 2015 for just £700,000.

