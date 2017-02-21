Wilfredo Caballero believes that he was "lucky" to save Radamel Falcao's penalty in Manchester City's 5-3 win over AS Monaco in the Champions League.

Wilfredo Caballero has hinted that luck favoured Manchester City in their 5-3 win over AS Monaco in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

The hosts twice fell behind to their Ligue 1 opponents but a late flurry of goals saw the Citizens finish the game with a healthy lead ahead of the return leg next month.

In addition, Caballero prevented his side from falling further behind in the 50th minute when he kept out Radamel Falcao's penalty, which he suggested was a moment of fortune.

The 35-year-old told BT Sport: "It was a crazy game. Fortunately we won but we have to play against this fantastic team again. We have to enjoy this but we don't have anything yet. The most important thing is we recover our mentality and team spirit.

"Fortunately for me and the team I chose one side (when saving the penalty). We studied Falcao and the rest of the penalty takers a lot and I have been lucky today to choose the right side.

"I made a mistake in the first goal and we have a lot of things to improve, but we never gave up and the team was strong today, even when we conceded easy goals. We stayed in the game and finish up winning the game."

The return leg, at the Stade Louis II, takes place on March 15.