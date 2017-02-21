Feb 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
5-3
MonacoAS Monaco
Sterling (26'), Aguero (58', 71'), Stones (77'), Sane (82')
Aguero (35'), Fernandinho (40'), Otamendi (49'), Zabaleta (73')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Falcao (32', 61'), Mbappe (40')
Glik (8'), Sidibe (25'), Bakayoko (55'), Falcao (67'), Silva (76'), Fabinho (81')

Wilfredo Caballero: 'I was lucky to save Radamel Falcao penalty'

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
Wilfredo Caballero believes that he was "lucky" to save Radamel Falcao's penalty in Manchester City's 5-3 win over AS Monaco in the Champions League.
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 22:35 UK

Wilfredo Caballero has hinted that luck favoured Manchester City in their 5-3 win over AS Monaco in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

The hosts twice fell behind to their Ligue 1 opponents but a late flurry of goals saw the Citizens finish the game with a healthy lead ahead of the return leg next month.

In addition, Caballero prevented his side from falling further behind in the 50th minute when he kept out Radamel Falcao's penalty, which he suggested was a moment of fortune.

The 35-year-old told BT Sport: "It was a crazy game. Fortunately we won but we have to play against this fantastic team again. We have to enjoy this but we don't have anything yet. The most important thing is we recover our mentality and team spirit.

"Fortunately for me and the team I chose one side (when saving the penalty). We studied Falcao and the rest of the penalty takers a lot and I have been lucky today to choose the right side.

"I made a mistake in the first goal and we have a lot of things to improve, but we never gave up and the team was strong today, even when we conceded easy goals. We stayed in the game and finish up winning the game."

The return leg, at the Stade Louis II, takes place on March 15.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling wheels away in celebration after opening the scoring in the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
Sterling: 'Man City must tighten up at back'
