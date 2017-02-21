Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Champions League between Manchester City and AS Monaco.
After finishing second to Barcelona in their group, City were handed what was considered to be a favourable draw against Monaco but the Premier League outfit will have to be at their best on Tuesday evening.
While City sit in second place in England's top flight, Monaco lead the way in Ligue 1 and have not suffered defeat in their last eight domestic games.
The two clubs are meeting for the first time in a competitive match.
7.02pmWhat do you make of that team, City fans? It's fair to say that Guardiola hasn't held back with his offensive philosophy. Bacary Sagna, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi form a back three, with Fernandinho and Yaya Toure in front, but the rest of the lineup is all-out-attack. Sergio Aguero also gets another opportunity, despite failing to score since January 6.
6.57pmAS MONACO SUBSTITUTES: De Sanctis, Diallo, Touré, Dirar, Moutinho, Carrillo, Germain
6.56pmAS MONACO XI: Subasic, Glik, Raggi, Mendy, Sidibe, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Silva, Lemar, Mbappe, Falcao
6.55pmMANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, Navas, Delph, Iheanacho
6.55pmMANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero
6.54pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news. Guardiola has made seven changes from the FA Cup tie with Huddersfield Town at the weekend.
6.53pmYou can arrive at that conclusion a number of different ways. Despite the talent at his disposal, City are not yet in the same ilk as Guardiola's sides at Barca and Bayern, while they come up against a Monaco team full of confidence and with a tag of underdogs that they will relish. When the draw was made in December, City were said to have been handed a favourable draw but given Monaco's form on the domestic scene, that could not be further from the truth. This has all the makings of a very lively clash.
6.49pmWhen you have always reached the semi-finals of a certain competition, it becomes a priority to prolong that record and Pep Guardiola faces that scenario ahead of this tie. During his time with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the so-called master technician never failed to reach the last four but he probably faces his toughest test to continue that streak this time around.
