Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Champions League between Manchester City and AS Monaco.

After finishing second to Barcelona in their group, City were handed what was considered to be a favourable draw against Monaco but the Premier League outfit will have to be at their best on Tuesday evening.

While City sit in second place in England's top flight, Monaco lead the way in Ligue 1 and have not suffered defeat in their last eight domestic games.

The two clubs are meeting for the first time in a competitive match.