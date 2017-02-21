Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Champions League last-16 first leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid from Germany.

Tonight will be the fifth time that these two teams have met in European competition and both have one win to their name.

However, their only previous Champions League knockout tie saw Atletico prevail on penalties in the 2014-15 round of 16.

Leverkusen are currently down in eighth position in the Bundesliga after struggling for consistency this season, while Atletico sit fourth in La Liga, but Diego Simeone's side have won their last three in the league.