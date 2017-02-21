Feb 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​BayArena
Live Commentary: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atletico Madrid

Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the Champions League last-16 first leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid from Germany.
Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the Champions League last-16 first leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid from Germany.

Tonight will be the fifth time that these two teams have met in European competition and both have one win to their name.

However, their only previous Champions League knockout tie saw Atletico prevail on penalties in the 2014-15 round of 16.

Leverkusen are currently down in eighth position in the Bundesliga after struggling for consistency this season, while Atletico sit fourth in La Liga, but Diego Simeone's side have won their last three in the league.


7.05pmThe big news in the Atletico camp is that head coach Diego Simeone has resisted the temptation to start number one goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who has just returned to training following a dislocated shoulder. Oblak is on the bench, however, with number two stopper Miguel Moya again starting between the sticks. Juanfran and Diego Godin again both miss out through injury, but Kevin Gameiro is given a starting spot through the middle after his hat-trick against Sporting at the weekend.

7.02pmLeverkusen defender Jonathan Tah is once again on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, while Hakan Calhanoglu remains suspended for the hosts. Head coach Roger Schmidt has still gone with a very attacking XI, however, as goal machine Javier Hernandez is joined in the final third by 17-year-old Kai Havertz. Meanwhile, Charles Aranguiz starts in place of the injured Lars Bender.

6.58pmTEAMS!

BAYER: Leno; Henrichs, Dragovic, Toprak, Wendell; Bellarabi, Aranguiz, Kampl, Brandt; Havertz, Chicharito

ATLETI: Moya; Vrsaljko, Savic, Gimenez, Luis; Gabi, Saul, Koke; Carrasco, Gameiro, Griezmann


6.55pmRight, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news for this match. Both were in league action at the weekend – Leverkusen winning 3-1 at Augsburg in the Bundesliga and Atletico recording a 4-1 victory at Sporting Gijon in La Liga. Any changes? Let's have a look shall we...

6.52pmAtletico have always progressed past the Champions League round of 16 under Simeone, but the Spanish outfit, as mentioned, suffered a 1-0 defeat when they last visited this stadium and have found Leverkusen to be a tough nut to crack in their past meetings. It is a very balanced last-16 tie.

6.49pmTonight will be the fifth time that Leverkusen and Atletico have met in European competition. Their first two clashes occurred in the group stage of the 2010-11 Champions League and both fixtures finished 1-1. They then met in the last-16 stage of the 2014-15 competition and after both teams won their home match 1-0, Atletico triumphed 3-2 on penalties to make the quarter-finals.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Champions League coverage continues from Germany as Bayer Leverkusen welcome Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their last-16 tie. Atletico are the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals once again, but Leverkusen will be looking for an advantage to take to the Vicente Calderon next month. Stay tuned for what should be an entertaining night of European action!

