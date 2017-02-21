Manchester City make seven changes from their FA Cup goalless draw at Huddersfield Town ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg against AS Monaco.

Manchester City have made seven changes from their FA Cup goalless draw at Huddersfield Town ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg against AS Monaco.

Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones are the only players to retain their places from the game at the John Smith's Stadium.

The team selection means that Wilfredo Caballero continues in between the sticks, with Claudio Bravo once again dropping to the bench.

There are four changes for the Ligue 1 outfit from their 1-1 draw at Bastia, with Jemerson dropping out of the squad altogether and Almamy Toure, Joao Moutinho and Valere Germain on the bench.

Djibril Sidibe, Fabinho, Andrea Raggi and Lylian Mbappe Lottin are the men drafted into Leonardo Jardim's starting XI for their visit of the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Yaya Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling, Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Zabaleta, Fernando, Nolito, Navas, Delph, Iheanacho

AS Monaco: Subasic, Glik, Raggi, Mendy, Sidibe, Fabinho, Bakayoko, Silva, Lemar, Mbappe, Falcao

Subs: De Sanctis, Toure, Diallo, Dirar, Moutinho, Carrillo, Germain

Follow all the action from Manchester with Sports Mole's live text commentary.