Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has been dropped for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Porto as punishment for an argument with head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Bonucci and Allegri were involved in a heated exchange towards the end of last week's Serie A 4-1 win over Palermo, and the Italy international raced off the field as soon as the final whistle was blown.

"Bonucci's going to be in the stands tomorrow," Allegri told reporters. "After the game [on Friday] I played it down because nothing really happened, but out of respect for the fans and the club, it is only right that I make this decision, and that is that.

"This is a decision taken in agreement with the club. It was a scene which was not in keeping with my style and it is not on, particularly because it was seen by millions of children.

"I have decided I will make a charitable donation next week, and I will reveal who it will go to in the days to come. I think it's the right thing to do and shows my responsibility. Leo has understood my decision."

Bonucci, who began his career at Inter Milan, has been a Bianconero since 2010, when he joined from Bari.