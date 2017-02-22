Feb 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estádio do Dragão
Porto
vs.
Juventus
 

Leonardo Bonucci to miss Juventus Champions League game as punishment

Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus FC looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Juventus FC at San Siro Stadium on September 14, 2013
© Getty Images
Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci will watch Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg against Porto from the stands, Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 21:19 UK

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has been dropped for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Porto as punishment for an argument with head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Bonucci and Allegri were involved in a heated exchange towards the end of last week's Serie A 4-1 win over Palermo, and the Italy international raced off the field as soon as the final whistle was blown.

"Bonucci's going to be in the stands tomorrow," Allegri told reporters. "After the game [on Friday] I played it down because nothing really happened, but out of respect for the fans and the club, it is only right that I make this decision, and that is that.

"This is a decision taken in agreement with the club. It was a scene which was not in keeping with my style and it is not on, particularly because it was seen by millions of children.

"I have decided I will make a charitable donation next week, and I will reveal who it will go to in the days to come. I think it's the right thing to do and shows my responsibility. Leo has understood my decision."

Bonucci, who began his career at Inter Milan, has been a Bianconero since 2010, when he joined from Bari.

Juventus' Spanish forward Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Round of 16, second-leg UEFA Champions League football match against Borussia Dortmund on March 18, 2015
Read Next:
Alvaro Morata 'misses' Juventus
>
View our homepages for Massimiliano Allegri, Leonardo Bonucci, Football
Your Comments
More Juventus News
Leonardo Bonucci of Juventus FC looks on during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale Milano and Juventus FC at San Siro Stadium on September 14, 2013
Leonardo Bonucci to miss Juventus Champions League game as punishment
 Mario Lemina of Marseille climbs on Olivier Giroud of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal and Olympique de Marseille at Emirates Stadium on November 26, 2013
Crystal Palace, Watford interested in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina?
 Dani Alves for Barcelona on February 1, 2015
Dani Alves denies Cristiano Ronaldo feud
Alves slams "false and ungrateful" BarcaAllegri plays down Arsenal speculationGiuseppe Marotta doubts Verratti signingJuventus 'to make summer move for Can'Dybala "very close" to signing new Juve deal
Ronaldo nearly joined Juve, claims ex-directorJuventus chief confident of tying down DybalaAlvaro Morata 'misses' JuventusMan City 'ahead of Madrid in race for Dybala'Dortmund boss in frame to replace Wenger?
> Juventus Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus25210453173663
2Roma25182554223256
3Napoli25166360273354
4Atalanta BCAtalanta25153740261448
5Inter Milan25153740241648
6Lazio25145644291547
7AC Milan2513573629744
8Fiorentina2511774235740
9Torino259884640635
10Sampdoria259793031-134
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo2595112634-832
12SassuoloSassuolo2593133541-630
13Udinese2585122834-629
14CagliariCagliari2584133351-1828
15Bologna2576122338-1527
16Genoa2567122740-1325
17Empoli2557131535-2022
18Palermo2535172149-2814
19Crotone2534182043-2313
20Pescara2526172755-2812
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand