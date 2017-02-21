Claudio Ranieri has revealed that he had options to leave Leicester City in the summer after they won the Premier League title.
The 65-year-old led the unfancied Foxes to a shock championship win a year ago, but they sit just one point above the relegation zone at present.
"I could leave last season, I won the title and I had something with other teams but I wanted to stay here because I knew it was a difficult year," Ranieri told Sky Sports News.
"I came here to build, to build something good for Leicester, for everybody. I keep going, I maintain my mind in this way. I forget the title and I want to achieve something good for the fans, chairman and the city."
Leicester, without a league win in six games and out of the FA Cup, face Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday.