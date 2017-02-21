Leicester City team header

Claudio Ranieri: 'I could have left Leicester City after Premier League win'

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Claudio Ranieri admits that he had options to leave Leicester City in the summer after they won the Premier League title.
Claudio Ranieri has revealed that he had options to leave Leicester City in the summer after they won the Premier League title.

The 65-year-old led the unfancied Foxes to a shock championship win a year ago, but they sit just one point above the relegation zone at present.

"I could leave last season, I won the title and I had something with other teams but I wanted to stay here because I knew it was a difficult year," Ranieri told Sky Sports News.

"I came here to build, to build something good for Leicester, for everybody. I keep going, I maintain my mind in this way. I forget the title and I want to achieve something good for the fans, chairman and the city."

Leicester, without a league win in six games and out of the FA Cup, face Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Wednesday.

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
