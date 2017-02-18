Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Den
Millwall
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Cummings (90')
Cooper (44')
Cooper (52')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Zieler (54')

Leicester City lodge Millwall complaint

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City lodge a complaint with The FA, alleging "numerous complaints" of abuse from Millwall fans on Sunday.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 11:58 UK

Leicester City have lodged a complaint with The FA after refusing "numerous complaints" of abuse during their game with Millwall on Sunday.

The Premier League champions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to the ten-man Lions courtesy of a late Shaun Cummings strike at the New Den, but the game was further marred by alleged abuse directed towards players and supporters.

A Foxes spokesperson told the Leicester Mercury: "We have personally congratulated Millwall on a merited victory and wish them every success in the sixth round.

"However, following receipt of numerous complaints relating to the constant abuse, provocation and intimidation of our players, staff and supports from our arrival at the stadium, throughout the match and in its immediate aftermath, we have registered our dissatisfaction with the Football Association.

"We are awaiting the FA's response.

"The club accepts the defeat, but we simply will not accept the safety of our supporters, players, and staff being compromised."

Millwall's reward for defeating Claudio Ranieri's side is a trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the sixth round.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Ranieri: 'Lions had more heart than Foxes'
>
View our homepages for Shaun Cummings, Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Leicester City lodge Millwall complaint
 Shaun Cummings celebrates scoring for Millwall against Leicester City on February 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
 Shaun Cummings celebrates scoring for Millwall against Leicester City on February 18, 2017
Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester City at the death
Claudio Ranieri demands fighting spiritRanieri: 'Lions had more heart than Foxes'Ranieri: 'Maybe players are scared'Everton join Leicester in race for Walace?Zieler: 'Fringe players deserve chance'
Ranieri: 'Millwall favourites to progress'Ranieri: 'We will continue to fight'Ranieri unfazed by rumours over his futureDrinkwater: 'Leicester can turn things round'Claudio Ranieri: "I have been too loyal"
> Leicester City Homepage
More Millwall News
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Leicester City lodge Millwall complaint
 Shaun Cummings celebrates scoring for Millwall against Leicester City on February 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Leicester City - as it happened
Met Police confirms arrests at MillwallHarris: 'Millwall inspired by Lincoln'Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester CityRanieri: 'Millwall favourites to progress'Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA Cup
Harris praises Millwall after FA Cup winResult: Steve Morison fires Millwall past WatfordTeam News: Millwall unchanged as they host WatfordLive Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Watford - as it happenedWolves midfielder joins Millwall on loan
> Millwall Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version