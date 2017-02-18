Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Den
Millwall
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Cummings (90')
Cooper (44')
Cooper (52')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Zieler (54')

Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester City at the death

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Shaun Cummings scores in the final minute as League One Milwall dump Leicester City out of the FA Cup.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 17:22 UK

League One Millwall have dumped Leicester City out of the FA Cup thanks to a last-minute strike from Shaun Cummings.

The Lions were reduced to 10 men after the break when Jake Cooper committed a second bookable offence, but the third-tier outfit were quick to regroup and they held firm to punish the wasteful Foxes at the death.

The faltering Premier League champions come close to an opener in the 16th minute when Byron Webster was forced to produce a vital block at the near post to keep out Ahmed Musa, turning the ball behind for a corner.

Leicester pressed again from the resulting cross as the ball fell kindly for Shinji Okazaki to hit, the Japan international forcing an instinctive save from Jordan Archer.

Claudio Ranieri's side looked dangerous on the counter-attack, with Demarai Gray leading the charge, but Millwall weathered the early storm and applied pressure of their own before the half-time whistle.

Calum Butcher's thumping header at the back post forced Ron-Robert Zieler into a save moments before the break as the Lions kept their opponents on the back foot.

Things looked bleak for Millwall when Cooper saw red for a reckless challenge on Musa in the 52nd minute, but Neil Harris's side continued to press forward undeterred.

They were almost caught on the break with 10 minute remaining when Okazaki collected substitute Marc Alrighton's cross in front of goal, but hesitation from the striker allowed Archer to position himself and make the block at point-blank range.

The miss proved costly for the Foxes as a through-pass from Lee Gregory sent Cummings in on goal as the clock reached 90, and the right-back showed strength and composure to shake off his marker and guide the ball beyond Zieler, firing The Den into a frenzy.

There were five anxious minutes of stoppage time to withstand, but Millwall's defensive mettle held up to see the League One minnows safely into the quarter-finals.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Zieler: 'Fringe players deserve chance'
>
View our homepages for Ahmed Musa, Byron Webster, Shinji Okazaki, Jordan Archer, Claudio Ranieri, Demarai Gray, Calum Butcher, Ron-Robert Zieler, Jake Cooper, Shaun Cummings, Neil Harris, Marc Alrighton, Lee Gregory, Football
Your Comments
More Millwall News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Millwall vs. Leicester City - as it happened
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester City at the death
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Claudio Ranieri: 'Millwall favourites to beat Leicester City'
Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA CupHarris praises Millwall after FA Cup winResult: Steve Morison fires Millwall past WatfordTeam News: Millwall unchanged as they host WatfordLive Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Watford - as it happened
Wolves midfielder joins Millwall on loanFA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundMillwall warn of possible Kent moveMillwall 'fully supportive' of Harris
> Millwall Homepage
More Leicester City News
Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Live Commentary: Millwall vs. Leicester City - as it happened
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester City at the death
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Claudio Ranieri: 'Millwall had more heart than Leicester City'
Ranieri: 'Maybe players are scared'Everton join Leicester in race for Walace?Zieler: 'Fringe players deserve chance'Ranieri: 'Millwall favourites to progress'Ranieri: 'We will continue to fight'
Ranieri unfazed by rumours over his futureDrinkwater: 'Leicester can turn things round'Claudio Ranieri: "I have been too loyal"Cottee: 'Foxes should drop Vardy, Mahrez'Coleman: Leicester are "dead men walking"
> Leicester City Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd33198659352465
2Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe32179658332560
3Bolton WanderersBolton31177744251958
4Fleetwood Town331610747321558
5Bradford CityBradford331216542311152
6Southend UnitedSouthend32131184739850
7Millwall3114894740750
8Rochdale31146114440448
9Peterborough UnitedPeterborough32138114541447
10Bristol Rovers331210115052-246
11Walsall33111394143-246
12Oxford UnitedOxford Utd30127113733443
13Charlton AthleticCharlton3191574033742
14Northampton TownNorthampton33117155054-440
15AFC Wimbledon31912104141039
16MK Dons32109134040039
17Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury33108153445-1138
18Gillingham32811134050-1035
19Oldham AthleticOldham33811142133-1235
20Bury3397175061-1134
21Port Vale31810133349-1634
22Swindon TownSwindon3379172947-1830
23Chesterfield3276193152-2127
24Coventry CityCoventry32510172849-2125
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand