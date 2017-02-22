Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is hoping that Wednesday's Champions League last 16 first-leg tie at Sevilla could prove to be a turning point in the club's fortunes.

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has claimed that Wednesday's Champions League last 16 first-leg tie at Sevilla could prove to be a turning point in the Foxes' fortunes this season.

The East Midlands outfit won the Premier League against all odds last season but now find themselves in a relegation battle, just one place and one point above the bottom three.

However, they won four out of six games in Europe to reach the second round of the competition, and the Italian boss is hoping that the fixture at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan can boost his side's morale.

Ranieri told BBC Sport: "This game could be everything. If we win, something could change. We need one match like this.

"We know in our mind we are the underdog. If you see in the last 10 years what Sevilla has achieved, it's amazing.

"They are used to staying at the top. They have good players but we are ready to fight and ready to play our football."

Sevilla are third in La Liga and have lost just twice at home all season, to Barcelona in the league and to Juventus in the Champions League.