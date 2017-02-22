Feb 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City
 

Claudio Ranieri: 'Result against Sevilla could change Leicester City season'

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri is hoping that Wednesday's Champions League last 16 first-leg tie at Sevilla could prove to be a turning point in the club's fortunes.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 20:38 UK

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri has claimed that Wednesday's Champions League last 16 first-leg tie at Sevilla could prove to be a turning point in the Foxes' fortunes this season.

The East Midlands outfit won the Premier League against all odds last season but now find themselves in a relegation battle, just one place and one point above the bottom three.

However, they won four out of six games in Europe to reach the second round of the competition, and the Italian boss is hoping that the fixture at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan can boost his side's morale.

Ranieri told BBC Sport: "This game could be everything. If we win, something could change. We need one match like this.

"We know in our mind we are the underdog. If you see in the last 10 years what Sevilla has achieved, it's amazing.

"They are used to staying at the top. They have good players but we are ready to fight and ready to play our football."

Sevilla are third in La Liga and have lost just twice at home all season, to Barcelona in the league and to Juventus in the Champions League.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
Leicester City lodge Millwall complaint
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
Claudio Ranieri: 'Result against Sevilla could change Leicester City season'
 A general view of the Den ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at The Den on April 14, 2015
Millwall "extremely disappointed" with Leicester City conduct
 A large set of balls are seen ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Ron-Robert Zieler: 'Champions League clash with Sevilla is bonus game'
Leicester City lodge Millwall complaintClaudio Ranieri demands fighting spiritRanieri: 'Lions had more heart than Foxes'Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester CityLive Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Leicester - as it happened
Ranieri: 'Maybe players are scared'Everton join Leicester in race for Walace?Zieler: 'Fringe players deserve chance'Ranieri: 'Millwall favourites to progress'Ranieri: 'We will continue to fight'
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand