Claudio Ranieri has expressed his disappointment with Leicester City after they fell to a 1-0 defeat at ten-man Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup, but believes that they can "learn" from the ordeal.

Shaun Cummings struck in the 90th minute to put the League One side in the quarter-finals of the competition and, in doing so, beating the reigning top-flight champions for the first time since 1927.

Ranieri told BBC Sport after the game: "I am very disappointed. We played well in the first half, so-so at the beginning of the second until it went to 10 versus 11. After then, they played better than us, with more desire and heart and deserved to win.

"When we have the opportunity to go to the next round, we have to win. We have to show desire. I gave a great opportunity to my players.

"In the first half, I watched good football. We were very prepared. I was happy at the end of the first half. I said 'keep going, try to score but keep a clean sheet' because in the second leg the pitch might be better at home and we can play our football but we lost at the last minute.

"We can learn. When a team from League One beat the champions we say 'why?' and have to react as soon as possible. We are better than Millwall but Millwall deserved to win."

Up next for Leicester is their Champions League last-16 first leg at Sevilla on Wednesday.