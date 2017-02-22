Leicester goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler believes that Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sevilla will be a "good change" for the team amid their domestic struggles.

Leicester City goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler has claimed that it will be a "good change" for his side to return to Champions League action when they take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday.

The Foxes have been in dire domestic form so far this season but progressed into the Champions League last 16 as group winners and will look to continue their fairytale run against the reigning Europa League holders.

Zieler acknowledged that it will be a "very tough game" against the La Liga title hopefuls, but believes that a draw would be a good result to take back to the King Power Stadium.

"It's a big game. We did really well in the group stages. It's a very tough game ahead of us. We're one of only 16 teams left in Europe and Sevilla have done fantastic over the last couple of years. They've won the Europa League a few times, so it's a tough game ahead, but it's also something we should look forward to," he told the club's official website.

"I think it's a bonus game, so hopefully we can enjoy it and get a good result to take it into the next couple of weeks. Sevilla are going to have a very good atmosphere at the stadium and I think it will be very difficult, but we have got the quality. We've shown that in the group stages, but we have to make sure we show that on the day too.

"The first leg is very important. Let's put it this way – you shouldn't lose. If we can get a draw, even a win, it would be fantastic for the second leg. Obviously we know that it's not going to be as easy as that, so we have to make sure we defend well and if we have the opportunity to go forward, we have to take it.It feels a long time ago since the last Champions League game because we've had the FA Cup and a lot of Premier League games.

"Maybe also for our minds at this stage of the season, it's a bit of a change, playing in the Champions League. If we get a good result, hopefully we can take that into the Premier League. We all know that we need to do better in the Premier League, so maybe at this time of the season, it's a good change to play in the Champions League."

Leicester won four and drew one of their opening five Champions League outings, but were thrashed 5-0 by Porto in their final group game.