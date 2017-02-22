Feb 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
Sevilla
vs.
LeicesterLeicester City

Ron-Robert Zieler: 'Champions League clash with Sevilla is bonus game'

A large set of balls are seen ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Leicester goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler believes that Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sevilla will be a "good change" for the team amid their domestic struggles.
Leicester City goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler has claimed that it will be a "good change" for his side to return to Champions League action when they take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday.

The Foxes have been in dire domestic form so far this season but progressed into the Champions League last 16 as group winners and will look to continue their fairytale run against the reigning Europa League holders.

Zieler acknowledged that it will be a "very tough game" against the La Liga title hopefuls, but believes that a draw would be a good result to take back to the King Power Stadium.

"It's a big game. We did really well in the group stages. It's a very tough game ahead of us. We're one of only 16 teams left in Europe and Sevilla have done fantastic over the last couple of years. They've won the Europa League a few times, so it's a tough game ahead, but it's also something we should look forward to," he told the club's official website.

"I think it's a bonus game, so hopefully we can enjoy it and get a good result to take it into the next couple of weeks. Sevilla are going to have a very good atmosphere at the stadium and I think it will be very difficult, but we have got the quality. We've shown that in the group stages, but we have to make sure we show that on the day too.

"The first leg is very important. Let's put it this way – you shouldn't lose. If we can get a draw, even a win, it would be fantastic for the second leg. Obviously we know that it's not going to be as easy as that, so we have to make sure we defend well and if we have the opportunity to go forward, we have to take it.It feels a long time ago since the last Champions League game because we've had the FA Cup and a lot of Premier League games.

"Maybe also for our minds at this stage of the season, it's a bit of a change, playing in the Champions League. If we get a good result, hopefully we can take that into the Premier League. We all know that we need to do better in the Premier League, so maybe at this time of the season, it's a good change to play in the Champions League."

Leicester won four and drew one of their opening five Champions League outings, but were thrashed 5-0 by Porto in their final group game.

Jorge Sampaoli of Chile looks on during the international friendly match between Chile and Iraq at the Brondby Stadium on August 14, 2013
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version