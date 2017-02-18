Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​The Den
Millwall
1-0
LeicesterLeicester City
Cummings (90')
Cooper (44')
Cooper (52')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Zieler (54')

Millwall "extremely disappointed" with Leicester City conduct

A general view of the Den ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at The Den on April 14, 2015
© Getty Images
Millwall hit back at Leicester City for the manner in which they dealt with a complaint to the Football Association, claiming that no concerns were raised at the time.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 19:52 UK

Millwall have admitted to being "extremely disappointed" with Leicester City after the Premier League champions failed to raise their grievances immediately after Saturday's FA Cup clash.

The Foxes lodged a complaint to the Football Association regarding "numerous complaints" of abuse in the aftermath of their 1-0 loss at The Den.

It is understood that the complaint centres around alleged abuse directed towards players and supporters at full time, which led to the Metropolitan Police making three arrests, but Millwall have hit back at the way in which Leicester have dealt with the situation.

"We have been made aware of these allegations today and are extremely disappointed that Leicester City, as is the professional protocol in such instances, did not raise them on the day of the game itself," a club statement read.

"This morning we received an email from Leicester thanking Millwall Football Club for the hospitality extended to them so are surprised that these serious allegations, which should have been discussed on the day, have come to our attention in the manner they have."

Millwall's reward for reaching the last eight of the competition is a trip to take on Tottenham Hotspur in what will be the last cup tie staged at White Hart Lane.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Read Next:
Leicester City lodge Millwall complaint
>
View our homepages for Millwall, Leicester City, FA Cup, Football
Your Comments
More Millwall News
A general view of the Den ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at The Den on April 14, 2015
Millwall "extremely disappointed" with Leicester City conduct
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Leicester City lodge Millwall complaint
Millwall CEO wants Harris long-term stayMet Police confirms arrests at MillwallHarris: 'Millwall inspired by Lincoln'Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester CityLive Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Leicester - as it happened
Ranieri: 'Millwall favourites to progress'Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA CupHarris praises Millwall after FA Cup winResult: Steve Morison fires Millwall past WatfordTeam News: Millwall unchanged as they host Watford
> Millwall Homepage
More Leicester City News
A large set of balls are seen ahead of the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Ron-Robert Zieler: 'Champions League clash with Sevilla is bonus game'
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Leicester City lodge Millwall complaint
 A general view of the Den ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at The Den on April 14, 2015
Millwall "extremely disappointed" with Leicester City conduct
Claudio Ranieri demands fighting spiritRanieri: 'Lions had more heart than Foxes'Result: 10-man Millwall stun Leicester CityLive Commentary: Millwall 1-0 Leicester - as it happenedRanieri: 'Maybe players are scared'
Everton join Leicester in race for Walace?Zieler: 'Fringe players deserve chance'Ranieri: 'Millwall favourites to progress'Ranieri: 'We will continue to fight'Ranieri unfazed by rumours over his future
> Leicester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd33198659352465
2Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe32179658332560
3Bolton WanderersBolton31177744251958
4Fleetwood Town331610747321558
5Bradford CityBradford331216542311152
6Southend UnitedSouthend32131184739850
7Millwall3114894740750
8Rochdale31146114440448
9Peterborough UnitedPeterborough32138114541447
10Bristol Rovers331210115052-246
11Walsall33111394143-246
12Oxford UnitedOxford Utd30127113733443
13Charlton AthleticCharlton3191574033742
14Northampton TownNorthampton33117155054-440
15AFC Wimbledon31912104141039
16MK Dons32109134040039
17Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury33108153445-1138
18Gillingham32811134050-1035
19Oldham AthleticOldham33811142133-1235
20Bury3397175061-1134
21Port Vale31810133349-1634
22Swindon TownSwindon3379172947-1830
23Chesterfield3276193152-2127
24Coventry CityCoventry32510172849-2125
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand