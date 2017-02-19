The Metropolitan Police confirms that three men were arrested after disorder at the end of Millwall's 1-0 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup.

All three were arrested on suspicion of affray and remained in custody on Sunday morning, Sky Sports News has reported.

The Lions moved into the quarter-finals of the competition when a late Shaun Cummings goal earned them a 1-0 win over the Premier League champions at The Den.

Hundreds of fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle and mounted police were called in to keep fans apart as missiles were thrown.

The Met Police also confirmed that a specific "policing plan" was in place for the game and that extra officers were deployed.