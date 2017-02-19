Metropolitan Police confirms three arrests after Millwall pitch invasion

The Metropolitan Police confirms that three men were arrested after disorder at the end of Millwall's 1-0 win over Leicester City in the FA Cup.
The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that three men have been arrested after disorder at the end of Millwall's FA Cup win over Leicester City.

All three were arrested on suspicion of affray and remained in custody on Sunday morning, Sky Sports News has reported.

The Lions moved into the quarter-finals of the competition when a late Shaun Cummings goal earned them a 1-0 win over the Premier League champions at The Den.

Hundreds of fans invaded the pitch after the final whistle and mounted police were called in to keep fans apart as missiles were thrown.

The Met Police also confirmed that a specific "policing plan" was in place for the game and that extra officers were deployed.

Millwall manager Neil Harris looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match between Millwall and Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
