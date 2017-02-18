Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri demands to see more fighting spirit from his side after they were dumped out of the FA Cup by 10-man Millwall.

A last-gasp winner from Shaun Cummings gave the Lions a famous 1-0 victory over the Premier League champions, despite Millwall having to play the majority of the second half with 10 men.

The Foxes are now without a win inside normal time in their last eight outings and, with just one point separating them from the relegation zone in the league, Ranieri has demanded more from his side.

"I want to speak again with the players and say we have to fight every match. 'Who wants to fight? Tell me'. I need the soldiers, I need the gladiators, because Millwall, with 10 players, showed they are fantastic gladiators," he told reporters.

"It is strange because last season we won for this, to be more determined than the opponent and play with more heart than the opponent. We could also lose but we would fight every match. I want to see this, the fight until the end.

"This defeat could be good for us because when you lose against a team who fights, you have to say well done to them but why did we lose?"

Leicester are back in Champions League action on Wednesday when they face Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 clash.