Wayne Rooney considering Manchester United exit for £1m-a-week offer in China?

Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is reportedly considering accepting £1m-a-week offers from clubs in the Chinese Super League.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 09:32 UK

Wayne Rooney is reportedly considering leaving Manchester United next week to revive his career in China after receiving lucrative offers.

The England captain's future at Old Trafford has been in doubt over the last few months due to his failure to hold down a regular starting spot in Jose Mourinho's team.

Rooney has started just eight Premier League games this season and has not featured since February 1 due to muscular problems and root canal treatment.

The 31-year-old returned to training on Tuesday, but he was not included in the travelling squad for this evening's Europa League last-32 second leg against Saint-Etienne.

According to The Sun, Rooney is ready to quit United before the transfer window closes next Tuesday in China, with £1m-a-week offers being sent his way by clubs in the country's Super League.

However, Sky Sports News reports that the forward, who recently became the club's all-time leading scorer on 250 goals, is unlikely to leave Old Trafford before the end of the season.

Rooney, who has netted five goals in all competitions, has 18 months left on his current deal.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Mourinho: 'No guarantees on Rooney future'
