Manchester United winger Anthony Martial has reiterated his desire to be at Old Trafford "for as long as possible".

The 21-year-old has struggled to recreate the form that he produced during his first season in English football and is currently on the fringes of Jose Mourinho's first team.

Martial, who became the most expensive teenager in history when he joined Man United from Monaco in 2015, insists that he has had no thoughts about leaving the club, despite reports linking him with a move away.

He told Sky Sports News: "I love Manchester, I love the club and I love the fans. They give me a lot of joy and I really enjoy having them backing me.

"I try to be as good as possible to make them happy, to satisfy them, so what I just want is to stay as long as possible at this club."

Martial has made 14 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils this season, scoring thrice and registering four assists.