Man City's Pep Guardiola: 'We must score in Monaco otherwise we will be out'

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that his team will be eliminated from the Champions League if they sit on their two-goal lead in the last-16 tie against Monaco.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his players that they will get knocked out of the Champions League if they do not score in their last-16 second leg against Monaco.

The North-West outfit nabbed five goals at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night, but they had to come from behind twice to claim a 5-3 victory.

Guardiola believes that City's two-goal cushion will not be enough when they arrive at the Stade Louis II on March 15.

"We are going to fly to Monaco to score as many goals as possible," The Mirror quotes Guardiola as saying. "We are not going to defend that result.

"We now know each other better. We will adjust some things, they will adjust some things but we have to score goals. If we don't score a goal in Monaco we will be eliminated."

Sergio Aguero scored twice, while Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Leroy Sane also got on the scoresheet in a frantic match at the Etihad.

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
