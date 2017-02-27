General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger 'rejects £30m-a-year offer from Chinese Super League'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reportedly turns down a £30m-a-year move to the Chinese Super League which would make him the world's best-paid manager.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly turned down the chance to become the highest-paid manager in the world in order to stay with the Gunners until at least the end of the season.

Speculation over Wenger's future at the Emirates Stadium has been rife in recent weeks, with the long-serving Frenchman's contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Wenger has not yet decided whether he will extend his 21-year stay in North London, but did confirm that he will not retire from management even if he leaves Arsenal in the summer.

The Daily Telegraph reports that an unnamed Chinese club have made a £30m-a-year offer to prise Wenger away from the Gunners - twice the salary of the current best-paid manager in world football, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

The offer dwarves the two-year extension on the table from Arsenal, which is thought to be worth around £10m per year, but Wenger is expected to snub any approach from China even if he looks for new pastures this summer.

The report goes on to state that Real Madrid is Wenger's preferred destination should he leave the Emirates, although the European champions are not currently considering the future of Zinedine Zidane.

Bayern Munich caretaker coach Andries Jonker prior to kick-off against Eintracht Frankfurt in their Bundesliga match on April 23, 2011
