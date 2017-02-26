Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure names Manchester United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Giggs as his role models in terms of career longevity.

Veteran Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has named Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Giggs as his role models in terms of career longevity.

The Manchester United duo are both renowned for maintaining quality and consistency well into the latter stages of their playing careers, with Giggs not retiring until age 40.

Toure, 33, has regained a key role in Pep Guardiola's midfield since returning in November following a dispute involving the Man City manager and agent Dimitri Seluk.

The Ivorian has scored six goals in 17 appearances in all competitions and sees no reason why he cannot follow the examples set by ageing players at United when it comes to continuing to play at the top level.

"In the past when you got to 33, you were done. Now with the science, players can go on much longer. You see guys like [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and [Ryan] Giggs, they are a big example," Toure told Sky Sports News.

"I don't know about next season. I don't think about it. I am just about enjoying having my teammates around. You have guys like Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling who sometimes pass me and say 'Ah, uncle is on the phone'.

"When you see my career, it is one year, two years, three years maximum at one club. It is a long time. What the fans give to me, I want to give it back so I will do all I can until the last minute and if I am done, when I am done, I am done. It depends on the board because I don't have nothing to say. I just try to play positive and win trophies for the fans."

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table and remain in contention for the FA Cup and Champions League.