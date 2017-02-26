Yaya Toure names Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ryan Giggs as career longevity role models

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure names Manchester United duo Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Giggs as his role models in terms of career longevity.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 11:41 UK

Veteran Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has named Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ryan Giggs as his role models in terms of career longevity.

The Manchester United duo are both renowned for maintaining quality and consistency well into the latter stages of their playing careers, with Giggs not retiring until age 40.

Toure, 33, has regained a key role in Pep Guardiola's midfield since returning in November following a dispute involving the Man City manager and agent Dimitri Seluk.

The Ivorian has scored six goals in 17 appearances in all competitions and sees no reason why he cannot follow the examples set by ageing players at United when it comes to continuing to play at the top level.

"In the past when you got to 33, you were done. Now with the science, players can go on much longer. You see guys like [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic and [Ryan] Giggs, they are a big example," Toure told Sky Sports News.

"I don't know about next season. I don't think about it. I am just about enjoying having my teammates around. You have guys like Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling who sometimes pass me and say 'Ah, uncle is on the phone'.

"When you see my career, it is one year, two years, three years maximum at one club. It is a long time. What the fans give to me, I want to give it back so I will do all I can until the last minute and if I am done, when I am done, I am done. It depends on the board because I don't have nothing to say. I just try to play positive and win trophies for the fans."

Man City currently sit second in the Premier League table and remain in contention for the FA Cup and Champions League.

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Read Next:
Toure: 'I want to help City outgrow United'
>
View our homepages for Yaya Toure, Ryan Giggs, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pep Guardiola, Dimitri Seluk, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Eric Cantona praises Zlatan Ibrahimovic for helping young teammates
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Jose Mourinho attend an Inter Milan training session on July 21, 2009.
Jose Mourinho: 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic can play until he is in his forties'
 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Yaya Toure names Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ryan Giggs as career longevity role models
Report: Man United lead race for Donnarumma Mata 'available after flying back from Spain'Puel confident of dealing with IbrahimovicGiggs talks up importance of EFL Cup winPuel wary of "clinical" Ibrahimovic
Jose Mourinho 'in regular contact' with Neymar?Ibrahimovic to wait on new United deal?Report: Young still a £10m China targetZlatan in line for "huge" United bonusCaceres to make debut in EFL Cup final?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Manchester City News
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Yaya Toure names Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ryan Giggs as career longevity role models
 Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan looks on during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan at Juventus Arena on November 21, 2015
Report: Manchester United lead race for Gianluigi Donnarumma
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Kylian Mbappe tops Manchester City's summer wishlist?
De Bruyne admits defensive "mistakes"Manchester City keen on Hector Bellerin?Sagna: 'Man City must communicate more'Chelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday nightGuardiola fears Champions League elimination
Aguero insists he wants Man City stayGuardiola hails Man City attacking intentCaballero hails "lucky" penalty saveSterling: 'Man City must tighten up at back'Result: Man City beat Monaco in eight-goal classic
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 