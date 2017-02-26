Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas says reaching 300 Premier League appearances this weekend left him feeling "humbled and proud".

The 29-year-old became the first Spaniard to hit the landmark as he started - and scored - in Chelsea's 3-1 defeat of Swansea City on Saturday.

Fabregas's Premier League debut came as a 17-year-old at Arsenal almost 13 years ago, and he acknowledged Arsene Wenger along with his three Blues managers after a man-of-the-match performance at Stamford Bridge.

"To be honest, I feel humbled and very proud," he told Chelsea TV. "I've worked very hard to make it to 300 and all I can say is thank you to everyone who has helped me reach this mark - to Arsenal, to Chelsea, to Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink and Antonio Conte.

"Obviously thanks goes to all the fans who support me, my family and friends as well. It has been many years, although it doesn't feel like it, it feels like it was yesterday, but it's been a long journey and hopefully it will be an even longer one."

Fabregas has made 17 Premier League appearances this season, scoring three times and recording seven assists.