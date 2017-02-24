Arsenal 'consider Pablo Fornals move'

New Transfer Talk header

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
A report claims that Malaga midfielder Pablo Fornals is on the wishlist of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger this summer.
Last Updated: Friday, February 24, 2017 at 20:14 UK

Arsenal have reportedly closely been following the development of Malaga midfielder Pablo Fornals ahead of a potential summer move for the 21-year-old.

Fornals has scored four times and registered two assists in 22 appearances for Malaga this season, and it is understood that a number of European clubs have sent scouts to watch him in action this season.

According to Marca, Arsenal are among the midfielder's admirers and the Gunners will continue to monitor his performances over the next couple of months ahead of a potential move this summer.

Fornals, who is contracted to Malaga until the summer of 2019, has a buy-out in the region of £10m.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

