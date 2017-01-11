New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United 'ready to move for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko'

Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester United will make a £21m bid for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko once Morgan Schneiderlin completes his switch to Everton, according to a report.
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly waiting for Morgan Schneiderlin's switch to Everton to go through before officially making an approach for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, while rivals Manchester City and Chelsea are also thought to have shown an interest.

United have so far delayed making a bid for the £21m-rated Monaco ace, but ESPN claims that an offer will be tabled in the coming days once Schneiderlin gets his £22m move to Everton done and dusted.

Bakayoko, seen as an ideal long-term replacement for Michael Carrick in the deep-midfield role, will follow Anthony Martial in making the switch from the Stade Louis II should he agree terms.

Schneiderlin, meanwhile, is understood to be undergoing a medical with Everton and could see a transfer officially go through by Wednesday evening.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 17, 2015
