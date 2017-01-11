Manchester United will make a £21m bid for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko once Morgan Schneiderlin completes his switch to Everton, according to a report.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly waiting for Morgan Schneiderlin's switch to Everton to go through before officially making an approach for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, while rivals Manchester City and Chelsea are also thought to have shown an interest.

United have so far delayed making a bid for the £21m-rated Monaco ace, but ESPN claims that an offer will be tabled in the coming days once Schneiderlin gets his £22m move to Everton done and dusted.

Bakayoko, seen as an ideal long-term replacement for Michael Carrick in the deep-midfield role, will follow Anthony Martial in making the switch from the Stade Louis II should he agree terms.

Schneiderlin, meanwhile, is understood to be undergoing a medical with Everton and could see a transfer officially go through by Wednesday evening.