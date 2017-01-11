New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin 'having medical ahead of Everton switch'

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on October 17, 2015
Morgan Schneiderlin reportedly undergoes a medical at Everton ahead of a £22m move from Manchester United.
Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Morgan Schneiderlin's impending move to Everton from Manchester United appears to be edging closer following reports that the midfielder is undergoing a medical.

Everton and United are believed to have agreed a £22m fee for the Frenchman, who has barely figured in Jose Mourinho's plans at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old has made a total of eight appearances in all competitions, featuring just three times in the Premier League, with each one coming from the substitutes' bench.

Everton seem to be giving Schneiderlin a way out as he has arrived at Finch Farm today to have medical tests and finalise the transfer, according to Sky Sports News.

The midfielder was signed from Southampton by former United manager Louis van Gaal in the summer of 2015, and last season made 29 league appearances, scoring one goal.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton agree £22m Schneiderlin fee
