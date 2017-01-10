New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton agree £22m with Manchester United for Morgan Schneiderlin

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
© Getty Images
Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin's move to Everton is expected to be completed in the next 48 hours after the two clubs agreed a £22m fee.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 21:14 UK

Everton have agreed a £22m fee with Manchester United for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, according to reports.

The Toffees have been heavily linked with a move for the out-of-favour Frenchman in January, but saw an initial bid of £19m turned down last week.

However, The Telegraph reports that they have now agreed an improved figure with United and expect the deal to be completed within the next 48 hours.

The move could eventually cost Everton £24m - the same price United paid for Schneiderlin when signing him from Southampton two seasons ago - due to performance-related add-ons.

The 27-year-old, who has not made a single Premier League start under Jose Mourinho, will now undergo a medical with Everton before finalising the switch.

Ronald Koeman is also understood to be interested in another United outcast in Memphis Depay, although the two clubs are struggling to come to terms on a fee for the Dutch winger.

Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Everton 'to up offer for Schneiderlin'
>
View our homepages for Morgan Schneiderlin, Jose Mourinho, Ronald Koeman, Memphis Depay, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Hull City
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton agree £22m with Manchester United for Morgan Schneiderlin
 Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Team News: Zlatan Ibrahimovic misses out for Manchester United
Premier League games to be postponed?Man Utd recall Cameron Borthwick-JacksonBaggies seeking Schneiderlin clarity?United, City to battle for Spurs duo?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
RB Leipzig head race to sign French defender?Marco Silva: 'Hull must stay in the game'Evra "considering future" at JuventusReport: AC Milan in talks with DepayManchester City join race for Bakayoko?
> Manchester United Homepage
More Everton News
Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton agree £22m with Manchester United for Morgan Schneiderlin
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
Premier League games to be postponed?
 Jack Wilshere of Arsenal looks on during the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium on July 26, 2015
Manchester City interested in Jack Wilshere?
Everton 'agree Niasse loan move to Hull'Hull to make loan move for Niasse?Report: AC Milan in talks with DepayEverton 'to up offer for Schneiderlin'Ronald Koeman: 'Cup exit a wake-up call'
Roma interested in Ross Barkley?Team News: Ndidi makes debut, Vardy absentLive Coverage: FA Cup third round including Everton, Leicester, SunderlandMourinho: 'Depay, Schneiderlin free to leave'Everton training ground naming rights sold
> Everton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand