Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin's move to Everton is expected to be completed in the next 48 hours after the two clubs agreed a £22m fee.

The Toffees have been heavily linked with a move for the out-of-favour Frenchman in January, but saw an initial bid of £19m turned down last week.

However, The Telegraph reports that they have now agreed an improved figure with United and expect the deal to be completed within the next 48 hours.

The move could eventually cost Everton £24m - the same price United paid for Schneiderlin when signing him from Southampton two seasons ago - due to performance-related add-ons.

The 27-year-old, who has not made a single Premier League start under Jose Mourinho, will now undergo a medical with Everton before finalising the switch.

Ronald Koeman is also understood to be interested in another United outcast in Memphis Depay, although the two clubs are struggling to come to terms on a fee for the Dutch winger.