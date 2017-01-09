Manchester City are reportedly among the Premier League heavyweights interested in AS Monaco holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
The 22-year-old has previously been linked to City's neighbours Manchester United, as well as Antonio Conte's Chelsea, following a string of impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side.
According to the Daily Record, due to the number of big-name clubs keeping an eye on the midfielder, Monaco are believed to be considering letting him go this month.
The report adds that the club have slapped a €25m (£21.6m) price tag on Bakayoko, who joined Monaco from Rennes in 2014.