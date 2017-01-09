Manchester City reportedly join Manchester United and Chelsea in the hunt for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Manchester City are reportedly among the Premier League heavyweights interested in AS Monaco holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old has previously been linked to City's neighbours Manchester United, as well as Antonio Conte's Chelsea, following a string of impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side.

According to the Daily Record, due to the number of big-name clubs keeping an eye on the midfielder, Monaco are believed to be considering letting him go this month.

The report adds that the club have slapped a €25m (£21.6m) price tag on Bakayoko, who joined Monaco from Rennes in 2014.