New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester City join Manchester United, Chelsea in chase for Tiemoue Bakayoko?

Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Manchester City reportedly join Manchester United and Chelsea in the hunt for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 10:01 UK

Manchester City are reportedly among the Premier League heavyweights interested in AS Monaco holding midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old has previously been linked to City's neighbours Manchester United, as well as Antonio Conte's Chelsea, following a string of impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side.

According to the Daily Record, due to the number of big-name clubs keeping an eye on the midfielder, Monaco are believed to be considering letting him go this month.

The report adds that the club have slapped a €25m (£21.6m) price tag on Bakayoko, who joined Monaco from Rennes in 2014.

Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Read Next:
Chelsea to make Tiemoue Bakayoko bid?
>
View our homepages for Tiemoue Bakayoko, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester City join Manchester United, Chelsea in chase for Tiemoue Bakayoko?
 Reading manager Jaap Stam on July 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester United 4-0 Reading - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action for his side during their Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Jose Mourinho backs Marcus Rashford to challenge Wayne Rooney goalscoring record
Mourinho unsure of Wayne Rooney futureMourinho to recall big names for EFL Cup semiRooney unhappy with media coverageEverton 'to up offer for Schneiderlin'Mourinho "afraid" of Marcos Rojo injury
Stam: 'We must learn from Man Utd defeat'Mourinho hails "amazing" Wayne RooneyRooney "honoured" to equal Charlton recordResult: Rooney equals Charlton record in FA Cup routRooney equals Charlton goalscoring record
> Manchester United Homepage
More Chelsea News
Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester City join Manchester United, Chelsea in chase for Tiemoue Bakayoko?
 Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
Antonio Conte unsure if John Terry will be offered new Chelsea contract
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-1 Peterborough United - as it happened
Terry: 'I did not deserve red card'Chelsea keen on Llorente, Batshuayi swap?Conte urges Batshuayi to build on goalConte: 'Ake deserves Chelsea return'Chelsea to appeal John Terry red card
Grant McCann astonished by Begovic saveConte "very happy" to have Kurt Zouma backResult: Chelsea breeze past Posh in FA CupJuve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?Team News: Nine changes for Chelsea ahead of Posh clash
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester City join Manchester United, Chelsea in chase for Tiemoue Bakayoko?
 Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester City 'not planning to bid for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic'
 Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Stoke City's Wilfried Bony linked with lucrative China move
Guardiola: 'I have made mistakes at City'Juve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?Guardiola: Badstuber a "fantastic player"Pep Guardiola: "We are the good guys"Stones pleased to net in City win
Result: City net five to brush aside West HamReport: Man City want Badstuber on loanTeam News: Bilic changes three for FA Cup tieLive Commentary: West Ham 0-5 Man City - as it happenedKlopp happy Guardiola took heat off Liverpool
> Manchester City Homepage
More AS Monaco News
Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester City join Manchester United, Chelsea in chase for Tiemoue Bakayoko?
 Sports Mole logo
Kylian Mbappe refuses to rule out Paris Saint-Germain move
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Chelsea to make Tiemoue Bakayoko bid?
Bakayoko rules out January departureLiverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?Chelsea, United 'battle for Bakayoko'Report: Juve, Monaco among Pepe suitorsMan City satisfied with Monaco draw
Report: Arsenal eye Monaco youngsterSilva reveals 'ambition' of playing in EnglandReport: Atletico eye Monaco's LemarResult: Spurs crash out of Champions LeagueLive Commentary: Monaco 2-1 Tottenham - as it happened
> AS Monaco Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version