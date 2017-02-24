Arsenal 'join Tiemoue Bakayoko pursuit'

Arsenal have reportedly joined the hunt for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.
Bakayoko joined Monaco from Rennes in 2014 and has already made 31 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season, including six in the Champions League.
Last September, the midfielder's agent Michel Boli claimed that Manchester United were among five clubs that wanted to sign the 22-year-old, who has represented France's Under-21 team on 13 occasions.
However, according to Le 10 Sport, Arsenal are also very much in the race to sign Bakayoko and are prepared to go head-to-head with the likes of Man United and Chelsea at the end of the season.
The powerful midfielder is contracted to Monaco until the summer of 2019.