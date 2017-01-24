New Transfer Talk header

Report: Leicester City's Luis Hernandez agrees Malaga move

A report claims that Leicester City outcast Luis Hernandez will bring his seventh-month spell at the club to an end, with a move to Malaga close to being finalised.
Luis Hernandez will join Malaga on a permanent deal from Leicester City just seven months after signing for the Premier League champions, according to a report.

The 27-year-old has struggled to force his way into the Foxes' side since joining from Sporting Gijon last summer and has been told by boss Claudio Ranieri that he is free to find a new club this month.

Sky Sports News reports that a return to La Liga is close to being finalised, with a medical being completed and personal terms thought to have been agreed.

Hernandez, Leicester's first signing following their shock Premier League title success, has not featured for the club since defeat to Bournemouth on December 13.

