Claudio Ranieri: 'Luis Hernandez free to leave Leicester City'

Luis Hernandez in action for Leicester City on August 19, 2016
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri confirms that Luis Hernandez is on the brink of leaving the club for Malaga.
By , Staff Reporter
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 15:00 UK

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has confirmed that Luis Hernandez is on the brink of leaving the club this month.

The 27-year-old only joined the Foxes from Sporting Gijon last summer, but he has struggled to work his way into the first team at the King Power Stadium, making just three Premier League starts.

Hernandez is understood to be in Malaga to finalise a £1.75m move back to La Liga, and Ranieri revealed that the full-back is free to leave.

"We have given permission to go to speak and we are waiting on what happens. If he wants to go, yes, he can go," he told reporters.

Hernandez was mainly used in Leicester's Champions League campaign, starting four of their six group games.

