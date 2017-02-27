New Wolfsburg head coach Andries Jonker admits that he was surprised by the club's decision to appoint him following the sacking of Valerien Ismael.

Jonker had been serving as Arsenal's academy manager before the Bundesliga outfit came knocking, with the Dutchman being confirmed as the Wolves' third coach of the season earlier today.

The 54-year-old had previously been Felix Magath's assistant at the club before leaving for Arsenal in 2014, but he revealed that he had kept in contact with his new employers throughout.

"I have remained in contact with Wolfsburg over the years, but the enquiry did come as a bit of a surprise. There are only a few clubs with the possibilities available to them that VfL have. This is a huge challenge," he told reporters.

"I know a lot of the players and during this week I will be looking to prepare the team for the game against Mainz. All the players start from scratch. They all have the opportunity to prove themselves. It's not about which system I prefer. All that counts is getting the 40 points as quickly as possible."

Sporting director Olaf Rebbe added: "Andries Jonker knows VfL Wolfsburg well and maintained regular contact with the club even after his move to London. Both factors were vital in us achieving this top solution so quickly. He is an internationally experienced coach and an expert tactician, who provides the best possible requirements to get VfL back on track quickly and sustainably."

Wolfsburg currently sit 14th in the Bundesliga table, just two points clear of the relegation playoff spot.