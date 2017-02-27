Arsenal academy manager Andries Jonker becomes Wolfsburg boss

Wolfsburg announce that Andries Jonker has left his role as Arsenal's academy manager to become the new boss of the Bundesliga side.
Monday, February 27, 2017

Arsenal have been dealt a blow after academy manager Andries Jonker left the Gunners to become the new boss of Wolfsburg.

In January 2014, the North London outfit were able to tempt Jonker to depart from his role as assistant manager of the Bundesliga outfit to oversee see the development of the younger players at the club.

However, just over three years later, Wolfsburg have now moved to take Jonker back to Germany with the 54-year-old becoming the club's new head coach - their third one of the season.

Jonker has previously had roles within the setups at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and the Dutch national team but this is the first time he has landed a high-profile managerial position on a permanent basis.

Wolfsburg have lost four of their last five league games and currently sit in 14th place in the league table.

