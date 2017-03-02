A report claims that Everton had a loan bid for Wayne Rooney knocked back in January, but the Manchester United striker will consider a permanent move in the summer.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney will reportedly weigh up a return to former club Everton at the end of the season after Ronald Koeman's initial approach was knocked back.

The England international has fallen down the Old Trafford pecking order this campaign, starting just eight Premier League games in all and seeing his name strongly linked with a move away.

Rooney's 13-year association with the Red Devils looked likely to be coming to an end in January following interest from the Far East, but he released a statement declaring that he intends to see out the remainder of the campaign at the club.

A return to boyhood side Everton may still be on the cards following Toffees boss Koeman's comments earlier this week when admitting that he would be open to signing the 31-year-old, and Sky Sports News reports that Rooney will consider any bids made.

It is claimed that the Merseyside outfit made an enquiry to Jose Mourinho last month over the availability of the Englishman, but the offer of an initial loan approach was quickly knocked back by United.

Rooney, on a reported £300,000 a week, is under contract with United until the summer of 2018.