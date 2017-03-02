New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Wayne Rooney considering return to boyhood club Everton

Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
© Getty Images
A report claims that Everton had a loan bid for Wayne Rooney knocked back in January, but the Manchester United striker will consider a permanent move in the summer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 13:11 UK

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney will reportedly weigh up a return to former club Everton at the end of the season after Ronald Koeman's initial approach was knocked back.

The England international has fallen down the Old Trafford pecking order this campaign, starting just eight Premier League games in all and seeing his name strongly linked with a move away.

Rooney's 13-year association with the Red Devils looked likely to be coming to an end in January following interest from the Far East, but he released a statement declaring that he intends to see out the remainder of the campaign at the club.

A return to boyhood side Everton may still be on the cards following Toffees boss Koeman's comments earlier this week when admitting that he would be open to signing the 31-year-old, and Sky Sports News reports that Rooney will consider any bids made.

It is claimed that the Merseyside outfit made an enquiry to Jose Mourinho last month over the availability of the Englishman, but the offer of an initial loan approach was quickly knocked back by United.

Rooney, on a reported £300,000 a week, is under contract with United until the summer of 2018.

Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Ince urges Rooney to rejoin Everton
>
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Ronald Koeman, Jose Mourinho, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'wants two-year Manchester United deal'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Manchester United interested in Harry Kane?
 Mesut Ozil and Jose Mourinho pictured together while at Real Madrid in 2012
Mesut Ozil reveals Jose Mourinho called him a "coward" in dressing-room rant
Report: Rooney considering Everton returnMourinho: 'United support unrivalled'Spurs 'to move for Luke Shaw'Jones: 'Mourinho has boosted confidence'Jones hails "terrific" Ibrahimovic
United to fund Russian visas for fansInce urges Rooney to rejoin EvertonPogba 'attacked' in autograph rowWalsh: 'Everton to consider Rooney move'Report: Shaw ready to quit Man United
> Manchester United Homepage
More Everton News
Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's on August 27, 2016
Everton 'considering move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford'
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Paul Ince urges Wayne Rooney to rejoin Everton
 Ex-Everton player Duncan Ferguson looks on as the memory of the late Gary Speed is honoured prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Stoke City at Goodison Park on December 4, 2011
Duncan Ferguson: 'I would like to be Everton manager in the future'
Report: Rooney considering Everton returnFerguson: 'Everton not giving up on CL'Walsh: 'Everton to consider Rooney move'Koeman: 'Rooney would make us stronger'Williams hails "world-class" Lukaku
Everton legend Alex Young dies, aged 80Anderlecht: 'Everton must pay big for Tielemans'Agent: 'Lukaku will sign new Everton deal'Moyes: 'Sunderland lacking quality'Lukaku wants European qualification
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 