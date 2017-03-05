Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen both shake off minor injuries in order to start for Tottenham Hotspur against Everton in the Premier League.

Kane is to form part of an attacking line that also includes the creativity of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, while Vertonghen slots in alongside Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier as part of a back-three.

As for the visitors, Romelu Lukaku is to lead the line, with support coming from Ross Barkley and youngster Tom Davies.

Gareth Barry and Morgan Schneiderlin have been tasked with holding the midfield, as the Toffees aim to build on last weekend's victory over Sunderland.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele; Eriksen, Dele, Kane

Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Son, Janssen

Everton: Robles; Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines; Barry, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley; Lukaku

Subs: Jagielka, Mirallas, McCarthy, Valencia, Stekelenburg, Holgate, Lookman