Mar 5, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
SpursTottenham Hotspur
vs.
Everton
 

Team News: Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen start for Tottenham Hotspur against Everton

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen both shake off minor injuries in order to start for Tottenham Hotspur against Everton in the Premier League.
Sunday, March 5, 2017

Both Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen have managed to shake off minor injuries in order to start for Tottenham Hotspur against Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

Kane is to form part of an attacking line that also includes the creativity of Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen, while Vertonghen slots in alongside Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier as part of a back-three.

As for the visitors, Romelu Lukaku is to lead the line, with support coming from Ross Barkley and youngster Tom Davies.

Gareth Barry and Morgan Schneiderlin have been tasked with holding the midfield, as the Toffees aim to build on last weekend's victory over Sunderland.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Wanyama, Dembele; Eriksen, Dele, Kane
Subs: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Son, Janssen

Everton: Robles; Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines; Barry, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Barkley; Lukaku
Subs: Jagielka, Mirallas, McCarthy, Valencia, Stekelenburg, Holgate, Lookman

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku celebrates with manager Ronald Koeman after scoring the opening goal in his side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157558342452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
