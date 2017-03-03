Everton boss Ronald Koeman refuses to speak about the Barcelona job after Luis Enrique revealed his intention to leave Camp Nou.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has refused to comment on the current uncertainty regarding the managerial position at Barcelona.

Earlier this week, Luis Enrique announced his intention to resign as boss of the Catalan giants at the end of the season, and a number of people have already been linked with the job.

Koeman has frequently been associated with a future move to Camp Nou but when pressed on the topic on Friday afternoon, he opted to remain silent.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "Every word from my side about Barcelona is too much."

The Dutchman - who only took charge of the Toffees in the summer - spent six years of his playing career at Barcelona.