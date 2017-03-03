Everton manager Ronald Koeman silent on Barcelona job

Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Everton boss Ronald Koeman refuses to speak about the Barcelona job after Luis Enrique revealed his intention to leave Camp Nou.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, March 3, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has refused to comment on the current uncertainty regarding the managerial position at Barcelona.

Earlier this week, Luis Enrique announced his intention to resign as boss of the Catalan giants at the end of the season, and a number of people have already been linked with the job.

Koeman has frequently been associated with a future move to Camp Nou but when pressed on the topic on Friday afternoon, he opted to remain silent.

The 53-year-old told reporters: "Every word from my side about Barcelona is too much."

The Dutchman - who only took charge of the Toffees in the summer - spent six years of his playing career at Barcelona.

FC Barcelona's Dutch coach Frank Rijkaard says goodbye to his teammate Eusebio Sacristan holding a T-shirt that says in Catalan you 'never smoked alone' that the journalists have given to him during his last press conference as FC Barcelona coach in Camp
Read Next:
Eusebio rules himself out of Barca job
>
View our homepages for Ronald Koeman, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman silent on Barcelona job
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Luis Enrique to step down as Barcelona manager at end of season
 Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 6-1 Sporting Gijon - as it happened
Suarez: 'CL progress not impossible'Suarez: 'Enrique exit news surprised us'Eusebio rules himself out of Barca jobPep Guardiola "sad" for former side BarcelonaWenger 'not interested' in Barcelona job
Result: Barcelona thump Sporting to top La LigaTeam News: Mascherano makes return to Barcelona XIMessi, Neymar to be denied entry to UK?Man United 'in talks to play Barcelona friendly'Allegri laughs off Barcelona rumours
> Barcelona Homepage
More Everton News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and captain Wayne Rooney celebrate after winning the EFL Cup against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Jose Mourinho wants Wayne Rooney to stay at Manchester United
 Ronald Koeman watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Everton manager Ronald Koeman silent on Barcelona job
 Manchester United's former Everton forward Wayne Rooney warms up ahead of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonal pre-season friendly football match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on August 2, 2015
Report: Wayne Rooney considering return to boyhood club Everton
Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. EvertonCannavaro admits interest in signing LukakuSaunders: 'Villa bigger than Chelsea, Spurs'Everton 'pondering Jordan Pickford move'Ince urges Rooney to rejoin Everton
Ferguson: 'Everton not giving up on CL'Ferguson lining up future Everton jobWalsh: 'Everton to consider Rooney move'Koeman: 'Rooney would make us stronger'Williams hails "world-class" Lukaku
> Everton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona25176271215057
2Real Madrid24175263253856
3Sevilla25174449292055
4Atletico MadridAtletico25137545222346
5Real Sociedad2514383934545
6Villarreal25119536191742
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2511593130138
9Espanyol259973533236
10Celta Vigo2410593939035
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2578103539-429
13Valencia2585123543-829
14Real Betis2476112538-1327
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2556142040-2021
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2448122740-1320
18Granada2547142453-2919
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2545162754-2717
20Osasuna2517172559-3410
> Full Version
 