Tianjin Quanjian manager Fabio Cannavaro reveals that he is interested in signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton, should he be able to tempt him away from the Premier League.

Fabio Cannavaro has admitted that Romelu Lukaku would be a "perfect fit" for Tianjin Quanjian, but he does not expect the Everton striker to leave the club.

The Belgium international has been in inspired form once again this term for the Toffees, finding the net 17 times in the Premier League to joint-lead the scoring charts alongside Harry Kane and Alexis Sanchez.

Interest from other clubs has inevitably surfaced over the past few months, but Lukaku's agent claimed earlier this week that a new deal at Goodison Park was as good as signed.

Quanjian boss Cannavaro would love to tempt the 23-year-old to join the riches on offer in the Chinese Super League, while also showing an interest in fellow Belgian Radja Nainggolan.

"It is possible to speak to Romelu Lukaku, but the problem is that Everton don't want to let him leave," he is quoted as saying by The Sun. "It is not a worry for me that he is younger. Some people think a player like him could not come to China, but he would be a perfect fit.

"Just look at Oscar. He is 25, but he left Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG. Football is the same all over he world, and every player wants to be with a winning team.

"The Belgian national team has fantastic players who are of interest to Chinese clubs. I was keen on Roma's Radja Nainggolan, as he could get an Asian passport and clubs can now field just three foreign players."

Quanjian tried to sign Chelsea ace Diego Costa in January, while Wayne Rooney and Islam Slimani were reportedly also on their radar.