A report claims that Chelsea rejected a £90m offer from Tianjin Quanjian for Diego Costa last month in a deal worth £85m in wages to the Spaniard across three years.

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian made a world-record bid of £90m to lure Diego Costa from Chelsea during the January transfer window, according to a report.

The 28-year-old was linked with a move to the Far East throughout last month following a reported training-ground bust-up with Antonio Conte and his backroom team.

Conte constantly played down talk of a move away, however, and Chelsea duly kept hold of their top-scoring striker until at least the end of the season when his long-term future will be discussed.

It is claimed by SFR Sport that the Blues' resolve was tested by Tianjin boss Fabio Cannavaro, who placed a huge offer on the table - surpassing the £89m paid up front by Manchester United for Paul Pogba in the summer - while also offering the Spain international wages of £85m over a year-three deal.

Costa is said to have been keen to push through a move, but he was talked out of it by Conte and the ex-Atletico Madrid ace will likely be replaced at the end of the season.