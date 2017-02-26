General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea 'offered £90m for Diego Costa during January window'

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
A report claims that Chelsea rejected a £90m offer from Tianjin Quanjian for Diego Costa last month in a deal worth £85m in wages to the Spaniard across three years.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 21:39 UK

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian made a world-record bid of £90m to lure Diego Costa from Chelsea during the January transfer window, according to a report.

The 28-year-old was linked with a move to the Far East throughout last month following a reported training-ground bust-up with Antonio Conte and his backroom team.

Conte constantly played down talk of a move away, however, and Chelsea duly kept hold of their top-scoring striker until at least the end of the season when his long-term future will be discussed.

It is claimed by SFR Sport that the Blues' resolve was tested by Tianjin boss Fabio Cannavaro, who placed a huge offer on the table - surpassing the £89m paid up front by Manchester United for Paul Pogba in the summer - while also offering the Spain international wages of £85m over a year-three deal.

Costa is said to have been keen to push through a move, but he was talked out of it by Conte and the ex-Atletico Madrid ace will likely be replaced at the end of the season.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Antonio Conte sets Chelsea 29-point target
