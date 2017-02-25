Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that his side thoroughly deserved their 3-1 victory over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League leaders moved 11 points clear at the top of the table courtesy of goals from Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge.

Swansea had looked like making things difficult for the champions-elect when Fernando Llorente equalised right on the stroke of half time, but Conte was in no doubt that the right team won.

"For sure we dominated the game. We played very well, it was a good performance and we created many chances to score," he told BBC Sport.

"We conceded at the end of the first half, after the time was finished, so in this case there was a bit of luck, but we showed great character in the second half.

"We deserved a lot to win the game, now it's important to continue in this way. To look at ourselves and to think to win, to continue with great focus and concentration."

Chelsea have now won their last 12 matches at Stamford Bridge across all competitions.