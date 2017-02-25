Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
3-1
SwanseaSwansea City
Fabregas (19'), Pedro (72'), Costa (84')
Luiz (75')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Llorente (45')
Naughton (35'), Olsson (37'), Fer (80')

Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea dominated against Swansea City'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte claims that his side thoroughly deserved their 3-1 victory over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 18:19 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that his side thoroughly deserved their 3-1 victory over relegation-threatened Swansea City this afternoon.

The Premier League leaders moved 11 points clear at the top of the table courtesy of goals from Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Diego Costa at Stamford Bridge.

Swansea had looked like making things difficult for the champions-elect when Fernando Llorente equalised right on the stroke of half time, but Conte was in no doubt that the right team won.

"For sure we dominated the game. We played very well, it was a good performance and we created many chances to score," he told BBC Sport.

"We conceded at the end of the first half, after the time was finished, so in this case there was a bit of luck, but we showed great character in the second half.

"We deserved a lot to win the game, now it's important to continue in this way. To look at ourselves and to think to win, to continue with great focus and concentration."

Chelsea have now won their last 12 matches at Stamford Bridge across all competitions.

Marco Silva watches on during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Read Next:
Marco Silva 'frustrated' by Burnley draw
>
View our homepages for Antonio Conte, Cesc Fabregas, Pedro, Diego Costa, Fernando Llorente, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Result: Chelsea move 11 points clear at top of Premier League
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement rues missed handball call
Conte: 'Chelsea dominated the game'Team News: Fabregas makes 300th PL appearanceAgent: 'Chelsea wanted Biabiany'Conte: 'I will take risk of winning title'Conte saddened by Ranieri sacking
Chelsea in talks for Chinese investment?Makelele: 'Swansea not daunted by Chelsea'Preview: Chelsea vs. Swansea CityReal Madrid 'close to Hazard agreement'Chelsea vs. Man Utd to take place on Monday night
> Chelsea Homepage
More Swansea City News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-1 Swansea City - as it happened
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte on the sidelines in the match against Burnley on February 12, 2017
Result: Chelsea move 11 points clear at top of Premier League
 Paul Clement manager of Derby County looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on November 6, 2015
Paul Clement rues missed handball call
Conte: 'Chelsea dominated the game'Team News: Fabregas makes 300th PL appearanceFederico Fernandez pens new Swansea dealMakelele: 'Swansea not daunted by Chelsea'Paul Clement 'not looking too far ahead'
Preview: Chelsea vs. Swansea CityGiggs: 'Too many foreign coaches in England'Bradley: 'Americanisms were a mistake'Tom Carroll 'frustrated' by lack of chancesBob Bradley 'worried' by lack of chances
> Swansea City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 