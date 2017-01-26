New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City 'reject Tianjin Quanjian bid for Islam Slimani'

Leicester City forward Islam Slimani in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Leicester City reportedly reject a £30m bid for Islam Slimani from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.
Thursday, January 26, 2017

Leicester City have reportedly rejected an offer from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian for striker Islam Slimani.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the 28-year-old was on Tianjin's radar despite having only joined the Foxes from Sporting Lisbon in a £29m deal last summer.

The Algerian has scored six goals in 16 appearances for the Premier League champions since arriving at the King Power Stadium, with that form drawing the interest of Tianjin.

The Chinese club have reportedly made a £30m bid for the forward, but Leicester are unwilling to sell with just five points separating them from the relegation zone. However, the player may be enticed by the prospect of a £400,000-a-week offer.

Tianjin, who are currently managed by Fabio Cannavaro, have made no secret of their desire to bring in a high-profile forward this month following their promotion to the Chinese top flight.

The club have already been heavily linked with Chelsea striker Diego Costa, while bids for Edinson Cavani, Karim Benzema, Raul Jimenez and Radamel Falcao have also been unsuccessful.

Leonardo Ulloa celebrates finding the winner during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Norwich City on February 27, 2016
Ranieri: 'Ulloa will not leave cheaply'
