Antonio Conte has set Chelsea a 29-point target to win the Premier League title after victory over Swansea City saw them go 11 clear at the top of the table.

Goals from Cesc Fabregas, Pedro and Diego Costa secured a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge after Fernando Llorente's headed equaliser had squared proceedings before the break.

Chelsea have won 12 games in a row at home and the pressure is now on Tottenham Hotspur to narrow the gap at the top when they host Stoke City on Sunday.



The Italian coach told Sky Sports News: "11 points is not really 11 points because the other teams have to play. We need another 29 points to win the league and if we are able to take 29 points for sure we will win the title.

"But 29 points are a lot, and there are 12 games until the end. It's important to go step by step, to continue to work and have the commitment of the players."

Up next for Chelsea is a Premier League visit to West Ham United on Monday, March 6.