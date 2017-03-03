Barcelona striker Luis Suarez admits that he and his teammates were surprised by the news of Luis Enrique's impending departure as Blaugrana boss.

The 46-year-old coach made the announcement after his side's 6-1 La Liga win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday evening, citing the need to rest.

Enrique has been Barca boss since May 2014 and is in the final year of his contract, but Suarez and his teammates were still taken aback by the news.

"It has surprised us a little, we didn't expect it but it is an understandable decision and one that we accept," Suarez told the official club website.

"The job of coach is very difficult and requires lots of hours of hard work and he has to enjoy being with his family as well."

Enrique won the Champions League as part of the treble in his first year at Barca, and led them to the domestic double last season.