Eusebio Sacristan rules himself out of running for Barcelona job

FC Barcelona's Dutch coach Frank Rijkaard says goodbye to his teammate Eusebio Sacristan holding a T-shirt that says in Catalan you 'never smoked alone' that the journalists have given to him during his last press conference as FC Barcelona coach in Camp
© Getty Images
Real Sociedad boss and former Barcelona player Eusebio Sacristan rules himself out of the running to succeed Luis Enrique at the Camp Nou this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 18:15 UK

Real Sociedad manager Eusebio Sacristan has ruled himself out of the running to take over from Luis Enrique as Barcelona boss.

Enrique confirmed on Wednesday night that he will step down from his role at the end of the season in order to take a sabbatical from football following three years in the job.

Eusebio was one of the names linked with the Camp Nou having previously played for the club, but the 52-year-old insists that he is fully committed to Sociedad having only recently signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension.

"As I already said when I renewed my contract a little while ago: my mind, my spirit and my desire is to be with Real Sociedad. My head is here 100%, so there's nothing more in it and there's not going to be," he told reporters.

"No matter what my contract says, my head, my hopes and my desire is to have an ongoing project with La Real. To be here for a long time, at least for the duration of my contract, with the idea of doing something important at the club. I'm happy here.

"You need to congratulate Luis for the work he has done in his time at the Nou Camp, when the season finishes he will be remembered as a great coach and everyone associated with Barcelona will be eternally grateful to him."

Eusebio made more than 200 appearances for Barcelona during his playing career and spent four years as the club's B team coach before moving to Sociedad.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Read Next:
Luis Enrique to quit as Barca boss
>
View our homepages for Eusebio Sacristan, Luis Enrique, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Neymar in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Barcelona 6-1 Sporting Gijon - as it happened
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
Luis Enrique to step down as Barcelona manager at end of season
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Basel on September 28, 2016
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger 'not interested' in the Barcelona vacancy
Eusebio rules himself out of Barca jobPep Guardiola "sad" for former side BarcelonaResult: Barcelona thump Sporting to top La LigaTeam News: Mascherano makes return to Barcelona XIMessi, Neymar to be denied entry to UK?
Man United 'in talks to play Barcelona friendly'Allegri laughs off Barcelona rumoursPique slams La Liga refs for 'aiding Real'Enrique: 'Poor playing surface benefited Barca'Result: Messi fires Barca top of La Liga
> Barcelona Homepage
More Real Sociedad News
FC Barcelona's Dutch coach Frank Rijkaard says goodbye to his teammate Eusebio Sacristan holding a T-shirt that says in Catalan you 'never smoked alone' that the journalists have given to him during his last press conference as FC Barcelona coach in Camp
Eusebio Sacristan rules himself out of running for Barcelona job
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Real Madrid go four points clear at top of La Liga
 Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
Team News: Multiple changes for Real Madrid and Real Sociedad ahead of La Liga clash
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Sociedad - as it happenedResult: Barcelona through with thumping winResult: Barcelona break Anoeta curse with first-leg winLive Commentary: Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona - as it happenedBig three kept apart in Copa last eight
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Carlos Martinez to miss rest of seasonEusebio: 'Barcelona must improve'Result: Messi rescues a point for BarcelonaTeam News: Sociedad, Barcelona both unchanged
> Real Sociedad Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona25176271215057
2Real Madrid24175263253856
3Sevilla24164448291952
4Atletico MadridAtletico24136544212345
5Real Sociedad2514383934545
6Villarreal25119536191742
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2411583129238
9Espanyol259973533236
10Celta Vigo2410593939035
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2578103539-429
13Valencia2585123543-829
14Real Betis2476112538-1327
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2556142040-2021
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2347122639-1319
18Granada2547142453-2919
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2545162754-2717
20Osasuna2517172559-3410
> Full Version
 