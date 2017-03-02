Real Sociedad boss and former Barcelona player Eusebio Sacristan rules himself out of the running to succeed Luis Enrique at the Camp Nou this summer.

Enrique confirmed on Wednesday night that he will step down from his role at the end of the season in order to take a sabbatical from football following three years in the job.

Eusebio was one of the names linked with the Camp Nou having previously played for the club, but the 52-year-old insists that he is fully committed to Sociedad having only recently signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension.

"As I already said when I renewed my contract a little while ago: my mind, my spirit and my desire is to be with Real Sociedad. My head is here 100%, so there's nothing more in it and there's not going to be," he told reporters.

"No matter what my contract says, my head, my hopes and my desire is to have an ongoing project with La Real. To be here for a long time, at least for the duration of my contract, with the idea of doing something important at the club. I'm happy here.

"You need to congratulate Luis for the work he has done in his time at the Nou Camp, when the season finishes he will be remembered as a great coach and everyone associated with Barcelona will be eternally grateful to him."

Eusebio made more than 200 appearances for Barcelona during his playing career and spent four years as the club's B team coach before moving to Sociedad.