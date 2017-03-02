Alan Shearer believes that Harry Kane has what it takes to topple his all-time goals record in the Premier League if he maintains his current rate of scoring.

Alan Shearer has admitted that his all-time goalscoring record in the Premier League is at risk of being taken away from him by Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The 23-year-old registered a first-half hat-trick in the Lilywhites' 4-0 win over Stoke City last weekend to take his overall tally in the top flight to 66 goals in 107 outings.

Kane, the first Spurs player since Jimmy Greaves to score 20 or more goals for three seasons running, still stands some way short of Shearer's total of 260, but the Newcastle United legend expects to see the record tumble at some point in the future.

"He is a player I really like and I would want him in my team for sure. I do see a little of myself in him and a bit of Teddy Sheringham, too. His goal-ratio is different class," he wrote in his column for Coral. "He has now scored more than 20 goals in each of the last three seasons which suggests he is here to stay at the top level.

"He is very good at most things. If there is one thing he can improve on it is his hold-up play, but that is me being picky. If he stays at Spurs for the next 10 years and remains fit, he is one of the players who could break my Premier League goalscoring record.

"It will be broken one day I am very sure of that. I've met Harry and he is a good guy so I would be very happy for him if he did go on to break it. But I hope it takes a while as I'd like to enjoy it for a few more years yet!"

Kane already has three hat-tricks to his name since the turn of the year, two of which have come in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup triumph over Fulham recently.