General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Alan Shearer expects Harry Kane to break his scoring record

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
© SilverHub
Alan Shearer believes that Harry Kane has what it takes to topple his all-time goals record in the Premier League if he maintains his current rate of scoring.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 21:01 UK

Alan Shearer has admitted that his all-time goalscoring record in the Premier League is at risk of being taken away from him by Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

The 23-year-old registered a first-half hat-trick in the Lilywhites' 4-0 win over Stoke City last weekend to take his overall tally in the top flight to 66 goals in 107 outings.

Kane, the first Spurs player since Jimmy Greaves to score 20 or more goals for three seasons running, still stands some way short of Shearer's total of 260, but the Newcastle United legend expects to see the record tumble at some point in the future.

"He is a player I really like and I would want him in my team for sure. I do see a little of myself in him and a bit of Teddy Sheringham, too. His goal-ratio is different class," he wrote in his column for Coral. "He has now scored more than 20 goals in each of the last three seasons which suggests he is here to stay at the top level.

"He is very good at most things. If there is one thing he can improve on it is his hold-up play, but that is me being picky. If he stays at Spurs for the next 10 years and remains fit, he is one of the players who could break my Premier League goalscoring record.

"It will be broken one day I am very sure of that. I've met Harry and he is a good guy so I would be very happy for him if he did go on to break it. But I hope it takes a while as I'd like to enjoy it for a few more years yet!"

Kane already has three hat-tricks to his name since the turn of the year, two of which have come in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup triumph over Fulham recently.

Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Read Next:
Davies hails "world-class" Harry Kane
>
View our homepages for Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, Jimmy Greaves, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Alan Shearer expects Harry Kane to break his scoring record
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Manchester United interested in Harry Kane?
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Ben Davies hails "world-class" Harry Kane
Dyche: 'Andre Gray still learning in PL'Saunders: 'Villa bigger than Chelsea, Spurs'Hugo Lloris 'still a target for Madrid'Spurs 'to move for Luke Shaw'Sissoko: 'My future is at Tottenham'
Harry Kane looking to build on home formKane: 'I am among best in the world'Friedel hails "wonderful" Harry KaneDier: 'Alli will learn from Gent dismissal'Keown: 'Spurs still 10 years behind Arsenal'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 