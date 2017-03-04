Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,146
Liverpool
3-1
Arsenal
Firmino (9'), Mane (40'), Wijnaldum (91')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Welbeck (57')
Coquelin (35'), Xhaka (78')

Ian Wright expecting Alexis Sanchez departure

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
© SilverHub
Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits that he cannot see why Alexis Sanchez would want to stay at the club after being left out of the starting lineup to face Liverpool.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that he would want to leave the club if he was in the same position as Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean's future has been the subject of much debate throughout the current campaign, and the issue was raised once again when Arsene Wenger opted to start him on the bench for this afternoon's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Sanchez was eventually introduced at half time, setting up Danny Welbeck's goal, but he couldn't prevent the Gunners from slumping to a 3-1 defeat that leaves Wright worried about their chances of finishing in the top four this season.

"I have to say with Arsenal's form at the moment, I do worry for them. They are looking at momentum and trying to build confidence and we've just watched a game where our best player has been left out," he told BT Sport.

"When he came on he showed the difference he made. If you're going to leave him out, who's coming in to inspire this intensified game that Arsene Wenger wants? Who's going to inspire the team? You have to worry for Arsenal finishing in the top four. I wouldn't [stay if I was Sanchez].

"If I can't get into the Arsenal team when they're coming to places like Anfield, when you need to win to stay in the top four - just to try and consolidate what you did last season - and there is unrest around him anyway, why do I want to stay? We're not actually challenging for anything, got hammered out of the Champions League, and he is a sought-after player. His agent is probably making phone calls now. It's a worry. It's a massive worry."

Sanchez is the joint leading scorer in the Premier League this season with 17 goals.

Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Sanchez gamble backfired'
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Ian Wright, Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Liverpool midfielder Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Result: Liverpool go third with win over Arsenal
 Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Ian Wright expecting Alexis Sanchez departure
Cech: 'Arsenal out of PL title race'Klopp: 'Arsenal win one of our best'Wenger: 'Sanchez gamble backfired'Mane hails "great" Liverpool performanceTeam News: Sanchez benched, Ozil out for Arsenal
Wenger: 'Ozil suffering from Cazorla loss'Juventus 'confident of signing Sanchez'Preview: Liverpool vs. ArsenalGiroud urges Wenger to sign new Arsenal dealWenger: Arsenal "owe themselves a performance"
> Arsenal Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157558342452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 