Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits that he cannot see why Alexis Sanchez would want to stay at the club after being left out of the starting lineup to face Liverpool.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted that he would want to leave the club if he was in the same position as Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean's future has been the subject of much debate throughout the current campaign, and the issue was raised once again when Arsene Wenger opted to start him on the bench for this afternoon's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Sanchez was eventually introduced at half time, setting up Danny Welbeck's goal, but he couldn't prevent the Gunners from slumping to a 3-1 defeat that leaves Wright worried about their chances of finishing in the top four this season.

"I have to say with Arsenal's form at the moment, I do worry for them. They are looking at momentum and trying to build confidence and we've just watched a game where our best player has been left out," he told BT Sport.

"When he came on he showed the difference he made. If you're going to leave him out, who's coming in to inspire this intensified game that Arsene Wenger wants? Who's going to inspire the team? You have to worry for Arsenal finishing in the top four. I wouldn't [stay if I was Sanchez].

"If I can't get into the Arsenal team when they're coming to places like Anfield, when you need to win to stay in the top four - just to try and consolidate what you did last season - and there is unrest around him anyway, why do I want to stay? We're not actually challenging for anything, got hammered out of the Champions League, and he is a sought-after player. His agent is probably making phone calls now. It's a worry. It's a massive worry."

Sanchez is the joint leading scorer in the Premier League this season with 17 goals.