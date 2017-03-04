Liverpool centre-back Ragnar Klavan praises his side's important response after the Reds' 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Liverpool centre-back Ragnar Klavan has insisted that his side provided the perfect response by claiming victory over top-four rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp and his charges were able to fight back after Monday's defeat to Leicester City by securing all three points against the Gunners with a 3-1 victory Anfield, thanks to goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum.

"It was really important for the team to come back straight away and to play [well] here at Anfield in front of all those fans," Klavan told the club's official website.

"[There were] a lot of emotions today in the game, [it was] a great game from our side.

"Of course, we're a little bit disappointed that they scored and we didn't have the clean sheet, but, all in all, 3-1 against Arsenal is a good reaction."

Victory over Arsene Wenger's men has seen the Reds move into third place in the league table.