Hector Bellerin has admitted that Arsenal were not mentally ready for Liverpool in their 3-1 defeat at Anfield on Saturday.

The Gunners fell out of the Premier League's top four spots as goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum gave Jurgen Klopp's side the win, with Danny Welbeck's strike just before the hour a mere consolation.

Bellerin admitted after the game that Arsenal were made to pay for their slow start to the clash, and said the Gunners must show a "better attitude" in the future if they want to improve their poor away record against the top six sides.

"We're very frustrated with how the game went," the Spaniard told Arsenal's official website. "After the tough weeks we've had, the team should have gone onto the pitch, motivated and ready from the start.

"In the first half it didn't feel like we were ready and then we went 2-0 down. We wanted to do everything. We got one goal back and had a chance to make it 2-2, but sometimes it's too late. We just need to start the games better.

"We need to realise it's just not the way to go. We need to push harder, to start the games with a better attitude and just go for it because we showed that when we go for it and want something, we can do it.

"It doesn't matter about the other team, when we have the ball and push hard, we can score goals. It's up to us to start the games with that desire, that motivation, and then we can get good results."

Arsene Wenger's charges welcome Bayern Munich to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday, with a 5-1 deficit to turn around.