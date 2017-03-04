Alexis Sanchez starts on the bench and Mesut Ozil is absent as Arsenal travel to Liverpool.

Alexis Sanchez starts on the bench and Mesut Ozil is absent from the matchday squad for Arsenal's trip to Liverpool this evening.

Olivier Giroud leads the line for the Gunners as manager Arsene Wenger makes four changes from the side that claimed a 2-0 victory over Hull City when the side last played in the Premier League 21 days ago.

Danny Welbeck is back in the side, having been rested for the 2-0 victory over Sutton United in the FA Cup last time out, providing attacking support for Giroud alongside Alex Iwobi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as Theo Walcott drops to the bench.

Francis Coquelin continues at defensive midfield alongside the returning Granit Xhaka, while in the back four, Nacho Monreal replaces Kieran Gibbs at left-back alongside Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny, who is passed fit after suffering with a thigh injury in recent weeks.

Sanchez, who has been linked with a summer move to Juventus in recent days, start the game among the substitutes, where he is joined by the returning Aaron Ramsey, who has missed the last four games with a calf injury.

As for the hosts, Jurgen Klopp makes just one change from the side that were defeated 3-1 at Leicester City on Monday night.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho continue up front, with Adam Lallana, Emre Can and Georginio Wijnaldum in midfield.

Klopp's one change comes in the defence, with Ragnar Klavan preferred to Lucas Leiva alongside Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip and James Milner.

Dejan Lovren is passed fit to be named among the substitutes after five games with a knee injury, while the game comes too soon for Daniel Sturridge and skipper Jordan Henderson, who are out with hip and foot injuries respectively.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana; Coutinho, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Lucas, Origi, Woodburn

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Xhaka; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck; Giroud

Subs: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Ramsey, Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez

Keep up with all of the action from Anfield this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.