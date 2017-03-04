Live Commentary: Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal

Arsenal have played just once since their 5-1 humiliation to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but Arsene Wenger will see this game as an opportunity to get their season back on track.

Liverpool head into the game having suffered five defeats in seven games in all competitions, but they will look to their form against the top sides for confidence when welcoming the Gunners to Anfield.

After Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth , both Arsenal and Liverpool can capitalise and strengthen their bid to finish in the top four of the standings.

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Liverpool and Arsenal .

54 min Coutinho produces several pieces of skill on the edge of the penalty area before earning a free kick. That was sublime. He steps up to take the set piece but the ball goes straight into the wall.

52 min Arsenal have been much more adventurous at the start of this second half. They are yet to create another chance but Sanchez is having an immediate impact.

48 min CHANCE! Arsenal come within a whisker of halving the deficit. A cross into the middle from Sanchez finds Giroud and his header, which seems destined for the top corner, is tipped onto the crossbar by Mignolet before he claims the ball at the second attempt.

46 min Liverpool get us back underway. As expected, Sanchez is on, with Coquelin the man to be withdrawn.

6.19pm The half-time whistle goes at Anfield and Liverpool fully deserve to be leading 2-0. Arsenal have been abysmal and it's almost inevitable that we will see Alexis Sanchez after the break. The Gunners have put in one of their worst 45 minutes of the season.

45+2 min HALF TIME: Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal

45 min There will be two minutes of added-on time.

44 min CHANCE! What a chance for Liverpool to score a third! They get a bit of luck as a ball over the top is deflected into the path of Coutinho, but the Brazilian brings down the ball before clipping it straight at Cech from 12 yards. It should be 3-0.

43 min Liverpool were almost in again soon after the goal but Lallana's through-ball was over-hit and it went out for a goal kick. He should have given Coutinho the chance to cross in that situation.

40 min Liverpool have their second and it's a class goal. Milner to Wijnaldum to Firmino, who deceives the defender before spraying the ball out to Mane, who has space on the opposite side of the penalty area. He takes a touch before lashing the ball into the bottom corner from 12 yards.

40 min GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal (Mane)

37 min We still aren't seeing anything of Arsenal as an attacking force. Their one shot came from a Xhaka volley which went high into the stand. You'd have to expect changes at the break. Liverpool are still going about their business in the same manner.

34 min BOOKING! Coquelin is the first man into the book for a shirt pull on Lallana. Klopp wasn't amused.

32 min It's taken a while but Liverpool's front four are starting to link up in tandem now and Arsenal are struggling to cope. Coutinho is warming into the game, too, and he is denied another shot on goal by a fine block from a defender.

29 min SHOT! Better from Liverpool. The referee plays a fantastic advantage and the ball ends up at the feet of Coutinho around 20 yards out. The Brazilian switches the ball onto his left foot but his well-struck effort is tipped over by Cech. Sanchez is out warming up now.

25 min Giroud has been struggling with a knock for the last few minutes but Sanchez isn't among the substitutes warming up. You have to feel that something must have gone on behind the scenes. It's all very strange, isn't it?

23 min We aren't able to bring you anything different than details of either side looking fancy in the final third without much of a cutting edge. There's still only been that one real effort on goal, which was Firmino's opener.

20 min What Arsenal are missing is Sanchez's work-rate when Liverpool have the ball. Giroud has his strengths but he isn't chasing down the Liverpool backline. They are spraying the ball about on the halfway line under very little pressure.

17 min Chances are still few and far between in this game but Arsenal look wary of Liverpool's threat in the final third. Their passes aren't always finding their target but this is a different Liverpool side which wilted against Leicester.

13 min Arsenal are straight back into possession but Liverpool's pressing game is starting to come to the fore and they are making it difficult for the Gunners to get the ball into Giroud. This is turning into a tactical battle, rather than a back-and-forth encounter which many would have expected.

9 min Of course, playing with a swagger in attack means nothing if you are going to concede soft goals. The ball is swept out to Mane on the right side of the penalty area and after his cross somehow finds its way to Firmino at the back post, he keeps his composure to fire into the roof of the net from close range.

9 min GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal (Firmino)

8 min Arsenal may be without their best player but you wouldn't know it. They are playing with a certain swagger in the final third of the pitch. Maybe it benefits them from not always searching for Sanchez or expecting him to do something special?

5 min Giroud does superbly to get the better of Can and lead an Arsenal break-away but he is just too far away to finish the move with a header at the back post. Good start from both teams.

3 min It's been a bright start from the home side who have Can to thank for getting Firmino to the byline. Liverpool earn a corner and it's panic stations inside the penalty area but the Gunners eventually clear.

1 min Arsenal get us underway at Anfield.

5.27pm Here come the two sides to the chants of "Liverpool, Liverpool". It's going to be difficult for Arsenal fans to make their presence felt this evening. A goal or two may help that.

5.22pm Before the two teams make their way out at Anfield, let's remind you what happened the last time they met, with the game ending in a 4-3 win for Liverpool. It was a helluva game at the Emirates Stadium with Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane both scoring memorable goals either side of the break. To reminisce before kickoff, click here

5.18pm PREDICTION! Tough one to call, this. As much as we have hinted that we don't agree with Wenger's decision to drop Sanchez, we are focusing on the fact that Arsenal still have Giroud and Welbeck in attack and we think that they could have too much for an out-of-form backline. We are predicting a 3-1 win, with Sanchez netting a late third on the break to justify his manager's decision.

5.15pm You may have read an article in the week regarding the amount of different centre-back partnerships which Liverpool have had under Klopp. I can't remember the exact number but it's roughly around 16 since October 2015. The German has been hindered to some degree, but he probably deserves the criticism which is currently coming his way. The club's supporters don't expect to see Lucas Leiva having to fill in at the back when there are injuries. Joe Gomez must wonder what he needs to do to earn a chance in the Premier League after recovering from a serious knee injury. He hasn't been seen since the FA Cup defeat to Wolves and he doesn't feature in the 18-man squad tonight. As far as everyone is aware, there are no fitness concerns, he just finds himself that far down the pecking order.

5.10pm Both of these teams are competing at the top end of the table but as far as the form standings are concerned, they find themselves in eighth and 14th place respectively. It must be concerning for both their managers because they were exceptional during the opening stages of the season. For whatever reason, the tables have turned and they are now having to grind out results. Click here to take a look at a whole host of other stats ahead of this game.

5.03pm RESULTS! Leicester City 3-1 Hull City, Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough, Swansea City 3-2 Burnley, Watford 3-4 Southampton, West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Crystal Palace. Leicester City 3-1 Hull City, Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough, Swansea City 3-2 Burnley, Watford 3-4 Southampton, West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Crystal Palace. Leicester and Crystal Palace win again. Middlesbrough lose again. Southampton win a seven-goal thriller and Swansea edge out Burnley in the last minute. Catch all of the results by clicking here.

4.57pm This season, Sanchez has started 31 games in the Premier League and Champions League, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists. On paper, it seems the barmiest of decisions to relegate him to the substitutes' bench for a game of this magnitude. We are yet to hear if there is more to Wenger's call but if it's purely tactical, you have to wonder what his thinking is. Arsenal do have Bayern Munich in the second leg of their European tie in midweek but he surely can't be prioritising a match where they are already trailing 5-1. Keep a look out for quotes from the long-serving Arsenal boss later.

4.51pm The full-time whistles are starting to go in each of the 3pm games. We will bring you the results very shortly. There have been a number of late goals...

4.47pm HEAD TO HEAD! Today's game represents the 212th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive contest, with Liverpool having the narrow edge with 84 wins compared to 78. The last dozen fixtures have seen all three results, but Liverpool head into this game having avoided defeat in each of their last three games with Arsenal.

4.43pm Right then, Arsenal. This will go down as one of Wenger's boldest calls of his managerial career. Alexis Sanchez only features on the bench, as does Theo Walcott . All things considered, it's a staggering decision, especially in the case of Sanchez. The likes of Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud will feel as though they deserve a start but surely they would not have expected to feature in the XI this evening. If it pays off, then Wenger will be seen as a genius, but if Arsenal don't achieve a result tonight, the Frenchman can expect the fiercest of criticism.

4.38pm We'll get to that Arsenal starting lineup in a minute, but firstly, let's look at Liverpool as Klopp hands a start to Ragnar Klavan in place of Lucas. However, Dejan Lovren has not recovered in time to feature from the start. Liverpool line up as you would expect further forward with Daniel Sturridge ruled out through injury.

4.35pm ARSENAL SUBSTITUTES: Ospina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Ramsey, Walcott, Sanchez, Perez

4.34pm ARSENAL XI: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck, Giroud

4.33pm LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Lucas, Origi, Woodburn

4.32pm LIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Firmino

4.30pm The team news from Anfield is due any minute. We will bring it to you as soon as we get it.

4.27pm Before we bring you the team news, we strongly recommend that you read our match report from the game at Old Trafford. It was an incredible game which saw Bournemouth hold on for 45 minutes plus added-on time with 10 men after the harsh dismissal of Surman. It was one of a few controversial decisions made by referee Kevin Friend.

4.24pm There may be a point separating the two teams in the table but both teams are in a position to move into third place with victory this evening. Arsenal are able to move level on points with Tottenham Hotspur but they would need to triumph by a wide margin in order to overtake their North London rivals.

4.19pm We are still just over 10 minutes away from finding out the two teams but let's consider who Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger may select. You'd expect Klopp to make alterations after watching his side lose out to Leicester City on Monday night, but he also knows that his star men have done the business against the top teams in the Premier League this season. As for Arsenal, you'd assume that Wenger will ditch any attempt to overturn a four-goal deficit against Bayern Munich on Tuesday to prioritise this match. Mesut Ozil is supposed to be absent but given his recent form, that may prove to be a blessing in disguise for the Gunners. It will also be interesting to see who lines up in the middle of the park. Mohamed Elneny is a big miss in a game such as this one.

4.14pm LATEST! As far as the 3pm kickoffs are concerned, it's all about the bottom of the table but let's bring you all of the latest scores. Remember, you can follow many of the games with our live commentaries, which can be accessed by clicking As far as the 3pm kickoffs are concerned, it's all about the bottom of the table but let's bring you all of the latest scores. Remember, you can follow many of the games with our live commentaries, which can be accessed by clicking here Leicester City 1-1 Hull City, Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough, Swansea City 1-1 Burnley, Watford 1-2 Southampton, West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace.

4.08pm I need to try to preview this game over the next 90 minutes but with so much happening, it may be difficult. What we do have is two teams who would have been delighted with United's draw earlier today. At one stage, it appeared inevitable that United would move into the top four of the standings but the draw means that both Liverpool and Arsenal remain in fourth and fifth respectively. Both teams would perhaps be content with a point but the incentive is there to try to steal a march on United and their opponents this evening.

4.04pm What an afternoon it has been. Manchester United have already being held to a draw by Bournemouth. Tyrone Mings and Zlatan Ibrahimovic both face retrospective action for a stamp and elbow respectively, Ibrahimovic has missed a penalty and in Swansea's game with Burnley, the Clarets have won a penalty for their own player handling the ball. What next in the crazy world of the Premier League?